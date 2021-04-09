Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 9 new deaths, 2,184 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 9 newly confirmed deaths and 2,184 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

15 communities high-risk for COVID-19 in western Massachusetts

The Department of Public Health report, which reports new COVID data every Thursday, listed the following 15 communities in the “red zone”: Adams, Chicopee, East Longmeadow, Granby, Hampden, Holyoke, Ludlow, Monson, Orange, Palmer, Southampton, Springfield, Ware, West Springfield, and Williamstown.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,116

5-9 years: 1,396

10-14 years: 1,722

15-19 years: 2,748

20-29 years: 6,375

30-39 years: 4,221

40-49 years: 3,395

50-59 years: 3,434

60-69 years: 2,022

70-79 years: 640

80+ years: 292

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 92,786 new tests were performed with an overall of 19,636,641 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 2,884 new individuals have tested positive with 677,906 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.31 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.38%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 711 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 174 patients that are in intensive care units and 106 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 61-years-old.

As of Friday, 87.1% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 75% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,191 medical/surgical beds with 955 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 155 beds and 93 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 2,184

Total Cases: 615,947

Estimated Active Cases: 35,475

New Deaths: 9

Total Deaths: 17,031

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 128

Total Cases: 39,331

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 345

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 188

Total Confirmed Cases: 47,417

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,467

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 20

Total Confirmed Cases: 8,571

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 284

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 10

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,301

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 110

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 39

Total Confirmed Cases: 5,809

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 281

Higher Education:

There are 737 new cases in the last week with a total of 16,031 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 255,589 new tests reported with a total of 6,381,117 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: