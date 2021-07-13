Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: no new deaths, 191 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported no new confirmed deaths and 191 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 52
- 5-9 years: 43
- 10-14 years: 53
- 15-19 years: 59
- 20-29 years: 193
- 30-39 years: 159
- 40-49 years: 127
- 50-59 years: 135
- 60-69 years: 89
- 70-79 years: 52
- 80+ years: 39
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 22,389 new tests were performed with an overall of 24,113,155 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 4,784 new individuals have tested positive with 1,449,572 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 0.62%.
Hospitalizations:
There are 96 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 35 patients that are in intensive care units and 13 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 72-years-old.
As of Tuesday, 86% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 69% of ICU beds are occupied. In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,165 medical/surgical beds with 946 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 152 beds and 66 of them are occupied.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 191
- Total Cases: 665,088
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 17,647
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 93
- Total Cases: 46,358
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 365
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 18
- Total Confirmed Cases: 52,546
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,538
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 4
- Total Confirmed Cases: 9,189
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 300
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 0
- Total Confirmed Cases: 2,587
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 0
- Total Confirmed Cases: 6,582
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 288
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 7 new cases in the last week with a total of 18,029 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 35,549 new tests reported with a total of 8,087,550.