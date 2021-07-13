Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: no new deaths, 191 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported no new confirmed deaths and 191 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 52

5-9 years: 43

10-14 years: 53

15-19 years: 59

20-29 years: 193

30-39 years: 159

40-49 years: 127

50-59 years: 135

60-69 years: 89

70-79 years: 52

80+ years: 39

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 22,389 new tests were performed with an overall of 24,113,155 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 4,784 new individuals have tested positive with 1,449,572 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 0.62%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 96 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 35 patients that are in intensive care units and 13 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 72-years-old.

As of Tuesday, 86% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 69% of ICU beds are occupied. In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,165 medical/surgical beds with 946 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 152 beds and 66 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 191

Total Cases: 665,088

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 17,647

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 93

Total Cases: 46,358

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 365

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 18

Total Confirmed Cases: 52,546

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,538

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 4

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,189

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 300

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 0

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,587

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 0

Total Confirmed Cases: 6,582

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 288

Higher Education:

There are 7 new cases in the last week with a total of 18,029 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 35,549 new tests reported with a total of 8,087,550.