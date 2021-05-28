Massachusetts COVID-19 restrictions end Saturday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday is the big day, nearly all of the COVID-19 restrictions in the state are lifting in a bid to return to pre-pandemic normal.

Everyone 22News spoke to says they’re excited and hope the change goes well. The CDC recommends that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks inside, so Governor Baker is allowing people who are vaccinated to start that Saturday.

Gyms, restaurants, offices and grocery stores won’t require people to mask up. Also, gathering restrictions that only allow 10 people at indoor private residences, will all go away. The state of emergency that Baker declared on March 10, 2020 ends on June 15.

“I’m happy about that but I just hope everything smooths out and nobody gets sick over this.” Sam Martin

“I am very excited. I am tired of wearing these masks.” Marguerite Lamontagne

Remember you will still need to wear a mask on public transportation, in schools, and hospitals. Private businesses can still require you to wear a mask inside of their businesses.