Massachusetts COVID-19 Risk: 59 “red” communities, 22 “green”

BOSTON (SHNS) – Public health officials confirmed 1,884 new cases of COVID-19 infections Thursday and announced five recent COVID-19 deaths as the number of people hospitalized with the virus and the state’s positive test rate each decreased slightly.

The 1,884 new cases confirmed Thursday came from 101,521 tests — a single-day positivity rate of 1.86 percent. On a seven-day basis, the state’s average positive test rate declined Thursday from 2.36 percent to 2.3 percent, DPH said.

There were 710 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Massachusetts, a decline of one from Wednesday’s report and a decline of two patients from Tuesday’s count. Intensive care units are treating 162 patients, including 102 people who require the help of a ventilator to breathe.

Since the pandemic began, 626,550 people in Massachusetts have been infected with the coronavirus and 17,432 people have lost their lives to the virus, including 345 people who died with likely but not test-confirmed cases. As of Thursday, 1,916,830 people in Massachusetts were considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

DPH said Thursday that there are now 59 Massachusetts communities “in the red,” meaning the state considers them to have the highest risk of COVID-19 transmission as the race between the ongoing vaccination push and the spread of coronavirus mutants intensifies. That’s down from 77 communities in the red category last week.

Twenty-two Massachusetts communities are in the green category signifying relatively low risk of COVID-19 transmission, down from 23 communities a week ago. There are 170 communities in DPH’s moderate-risk yellow category this week and 100 cities and towns did not record enough cases to warrant a categorization.