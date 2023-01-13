BOSTON (WWLP) – The latest COVID-19 data released Thursday according to the CDC, all counties in western Massachusetts are at medium risk.
State public health officials reported 142 new confirmed deaths and 9,360 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts this week.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 1,444
- 5-9 years: 360
- 10-14 years: 349
- 15-19 years: 560
- 20-29 years: 2,252
- 30-39 years: 2,550
- 40-49 years: 2,069
- 50-59 years: 2,538
- 60-69 years: 2,566
- 70-79 years: 2,120
- 80+ years: 1,790
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 82,854 new tests were performed with an overall of 49,126,882 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 12,144 new individuals have tested positive with 5,359,054 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 12.25%
Hospitalizations:
On January 10th, there were 409 patients hospitalized primarily for COVID-19 related illness.
There were 1,250 total patients hospitalized with COVID-19 with 119 patients in intensive care units, 46 patients intubated, 788 (63%) patients that were reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 9,360
- Total Cases: 1,987,672
- New Deaths: 142
- Total Deaths: 21,533
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 1,832
- New Deaths: 20
- Total Deaths: 1,726
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,614,713
- First booster doses administered: 3,460,187
- Second booster doses administered: 1,538,604
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 788
- Total Confirmed Cases: 168,496
- New Deaths: 21
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 2,067
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 164
- Total Confirmed Cases: 38,964
- New Deaths: 4
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 429
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 68
- Total Confirmed Cases: 14,505
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 186
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 230
- Total Confirmed Cases: 34,471
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 448