BOSTON (WWLP) – The latest COVID-19 data released Thursday according to the CDC, all counties in western Massachusetts are at medium risk.

State public health officials reported 142 new confirmed deaths and 9,360 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts this week.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 1,444
  • 5-9 years: 360
  • 10-14 years: 349
  • 15-19 years: 560
  • 20-29 years: 2,252
  • 30-39 years: 2,550
  • 40-49 years: 2,069
  • 50-59 years: 2,538
  • 60-69 years: 2,566
  • 70-79 years: 2,120
  • 80+ years: 1,790

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 82,854 new tests were performed with an overall of 49,126,882 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 12,144 new individuals have tested positive with 5,359,054 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 12.25%

Hospitalizations:

On January 10th, there were 409 patients hospitalized primarily for COVID-19 related illness.

There were 1,250 total patients hospitalized with COVID-19 with 119 patients in intensive care units, 46 patients intubated, 788 (63%) patients that were reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 9,360
  • Total Cases: 1,987,672
  • New Deaths: 142
  • Total Deaths: 21,533

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 1,832
  • New Deaths: 20
  • Total Deaths: 1,726

Vaccinations:

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,614,713
  • First booster doses administered: 3,460,187
  • Second booster doses administered: 1,538,604

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 788
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 168,496
  • New Deaths: 21
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 2,067

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 164
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 38,964
  • New Deaths: 4
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 429

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 68
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 14,505
  • New Deaths: 3
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 186

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 230
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 34,471
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 448