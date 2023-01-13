BOSTON (WWLP) – The latest COVID-19 data released Thursday according to the CDC, all counties in western Massachusetts are at medium risk.

State public health officials reported 142 new confirmed deaths and 9,360 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts this week.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,444

5-9 years: 360

10-14 years: 349

15-19 years: 560

20-29 years: 2,252

30-39 years: 2,550

40-49 years: 2,069

50-59 years: 2,538

60-69 years: 2,566

70-79 years: 2,120

80+ years: 1,790

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 82,854 new tests were performed with an overall of 49,126,882 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 12,144 new individuals have tested positive with 5,359,054 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 12.25%

Hospitalizations:

On January 10th, there were 409 patients hospitalized primarily for COVID-19 related illness.

There were 1,250 total patients hospitalized with COVID-19 with 119 patients in intensive care units, 46 patients intubated, 788 (63%) patients that were reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 9,360

Total Cases: 1,987,672

New Deaths: 142

Total Deaths: 21,533

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 1,832

New Deaths: 20

Total Deaths: 1,726

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,614,713

First booster doses administered: 3,460,187

Second booster doses administered: 1,538,604

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 788

Total Confirmed Cases: 168,496

New Deaths: 21

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 2,067

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 164

Total Confirmed Cases: 38,964

New Deaths: 4

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 429

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 68

Total Confirmed Cases: 14,505

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 186

Berkshire County: