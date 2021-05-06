LOWELL, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker visits Panela Restaurant in Lowell and provides an update to the COVID-19 small business grant program Thursday morning.

Governor Baker will be joined with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy, Amplify Latinx Executive Director Rosario Ubiera-Minaya and other local leaders to highlight the latest round of funds distributed from the COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program administered by Mass Growth Capital Corporation (MGCC).

Officials will provide a live update on the COVID-19 small business grant program at around 11:00 a.m. from Panela Restaurant located at 7 Hanover Street in Lowell, Mass.

Governor Baker signed the FY21 budget, including an additional $17.5 million for the Small Business Grant Program. This funding will be distributed using the same criteria, and MGCC will review applications already submitted. Small businesses that did not receive awards in the first round do not need to reapply, and no new applications will be accepted.

“Through these grant programs, MGCC and our partners have worked together to fulfill our mission of providing and supporting small businesses and are now distributing capital to the most vulnerable businesses across the Commonwealth,” said Larry Andrews, President of MGCC. “We look forward to working with the Baker-Polito Administration on utilizing additional resources to meet the many needs of small businesses, especially those that have been traditionally underserved.”