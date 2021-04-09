Massachusetts COVID-19: Today vs one year ago

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s now been over a year since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Massachusetts and there have been nearly 600,000 more positive cases of the virus than this time last year.

An interactive data chart developed by Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) includes cases in Massachusetts, New England, and worldwide. Here is a breakdown of positive cases in Massachusetts compared to then and now.

New Deaths: 77

New Cases: 1,588

New Tests: 87,511

Total Deaths: 433

Total Cases: 16,790

New Deaths: 8

New Cases: 1,938

New Tests: 112,416

Total Deaths: 17,022

Total Cases: 613,763

On this date last year, a total of 27 veterans died at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, 62 veteran residents, and 68 staffers had also tested positive for COVID-19. To date, the Office of Health and Human Services reported a total of 77 deaths that tested positive for COVID-19.

The in-person visits reopened on February 10. Visitation hours are Tuesday to Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Wednesdays from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

COVID-19: Springfield Police Department

On this date last year, a total of 14 Springfield Police Officers tested positive for COVID-19. As of Monday, April 5, eight officers are out due to COVID-19.

Baystate Health positive patients

On April 8, 2020, there were 170 hospitalized patients within Baystate Health, 34 of whom were in the ICU. On April 8, 2021, there are 69 hospitalized patients within Baystate Health, and 15 of whom are in the ICU.

County numbers as of April 8, 2020

Hampden County:

Total confirmed cases: 1,081

Hampshire County:

Total confirmed cases: 164

Franklin County:

Total confirmed cases: 117

Berkshire County:

Total confirmed cases: 281

County numbers as of April 8, 2021

Hampden County:

Total confirmed cases: 47,229

Total confirmed and probable deaths: 1,465

Hampshire County:

Total confirmed cases: 8,551

Total confirmed and probable deaths: 284

Franklin County:

Total confirmed cases: 2,291

Total confirmed and probable deaths: 110

Berkshire County: