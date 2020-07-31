Massachusetts COVID-19 travel order begins Saturday

(WWLP/Mass.gov) – Starting Saturday, people traveling into Massachusetts from high-risk states will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

People won’t have to quarantine if they can produce a negative COVID-19 test result that was administered up to 72-hours prior to their arrival.

Travelers from high risk states are required to complete a travel form that will be submitted online. Failure to comply could result in a $500 fine.

One woman told 22News, she thinks it’s the right thing to do, but feels it may discourage travelers from coming to the state.

“I think it might discourage them to come. Some may be able to come if they were staying with family and could quarantine but I think it is a hard situation. Anne Marie Swift, Chicopee

The current list of COVID-19 lower-risk states includes:

Connecticut New Hampshire Maine Vermont Rhode Island New Jersey New York Hawaii

All individuals entering Massachusetts after 12:01 a.m. on August 1, 2020 who are over the age of 18 or an unaccompanied minor must complete and submit the on-line Massachusetts Travel Form unless the individual meets an exemption.

The following persons are not required to quarantine upon entering Massachusetts

1. Travelers Entering from lower-risk States:

Travelers arriving from States designated as “COVID-19 lower-risk States” are not subject to the quarantine requirement. States are included on the list of COVID-19 lower-risk states based on meeting two criteria: average daily cases per 100K below 6 AND positive test rate below 5%, both measured as 7 day rolling average. The current list of COVID-19 lower-risk states can be found here:https://www.mass.gov/info-details/covid-19-travel-order#lower-risk-states-

This list of lower-risk states is subject to change based on health data metrics.

You will be treated as “arriving from” a COVID-19 lower-risk State if you are coming to Massachusetts from one of the listed States and, aside from merely transitory travel, you have not been present in any State or jurisdiction not designated as a COVID-19 lower-risk State in the last 14 days.

2. Travelers Who Meet the 72-Hour COVID Test Rule:

Travelers are exempt from the quarantine requirement if they have received a negative result from a COVID-19 test based on a sample obtained not longer than 72 hours before their arrival in Massachusetts. A traveler relying on the 72-hour test rule must be prepared to provide proof of the negative test result on request.

Individuals who receive a positive COVID-19 test result from an antigen test or an FDA EUA-approved molecular (PCR) SARS-CoV2 test are instructed to isolate in their home state.

Tests that are acceptable to satisfy the 72-hour test rule are limited to the following:

A negative result from an FDA EUA-approved molecular (PCR) SARS-CoV2 test on a sample obtained 72 hours or less prior to arrival in Massachusetts.

A negative result from an antigen test must be confirmed by a negative result from an FDA EUA-approved molecular (PCR) SARS-CoV2 test on a sample obtained 72 hours or less prior to arrival in Massachusetts.

The current list of FDA EUA approved tests can be found here https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-emergency-use-authorizations-medical-devices/vitro-diagnostics-euas#individual-molecular and https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-emergency-use-authorizations-medical-devices/vitro-diagnostics-euas#umbrella-molecular.

Results of antibody (serology) tests are not accepted for this exemption.

3. Limited Circumstance–Specific Exemptions:

People who travel into Massachusetts in any of the following circumstances are not required to quarantine for 14 days: