Massachusetts COVID-19 vaccine distribution awaiting approval

FILE – In this Monday, July 27, 2020 file photo, a nurse prepares a syringe during a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, N.Y. With coronavirus vaccines on the horizon, when and where will most Americans get their shots? Many of the details are still being worked out, as regulators review the first vaccine candidates. A federal panel of vaccine experts is meeting this week to consider Pfizer’s vaccine, and again next week for Moderna’s. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts is finalizing its plan for COVID-19 vaccine distribution, as approval is expected this week.

As soon as the FDA approves a vaccine it will then be able to be distributed to local hospitals and hospital leaders are confident in a our hospitals are getting ready for the vaccine.

The federal government allocated Massachusetts nearly 60,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for this first shipment. It’s part of 300,000 doses that the CDC is expected to send to the state by the end of December.

The first doses will be reserved for frontline health care workers, people over the age of 65 or with underlying health conditions and other essential workers. Hospital leaders say they are confident in enough doses for their staff.

The governor said it probably won’t be until the spring that the general population begins to have access to a vaccine. Britain has already begun distributing the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to hospitals.