Massachusetts COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy rate

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – COVID-19 vaccines are now available to all adults in Massachusetts, but will enough people get them after the pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine?

According to the CDC, Massachusetts is among the best in the country when it comes to having a low hesitancy rate for getting a vaccine. As of last week, Massachusetts has one of the lowest statewide hesitancy rates in the country at 7 percent.

A CDC map shows that 6% to 10% of Massachusetts residents admit that they are reluctant to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. That’s a low number when compared to other states. According to CDC, 5,855,519 total doses of COVID-19 have been administered in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts Vaccinations

Hampden County: 26.2% fully vaccinated

Hampshire County: 30.2% fully vaccinated

Franklin County: 33.1% fully vaccinated

Berkshire County: 26.3% fully vaccinated

Now that the J&J vaccine is being administered again, Dr. Mark Keroack of Baystate Health said there is no more cause for concern saying it is safe and effective.

“The side effects seen with the J&J vaccine were pretty rare, 1 in a million. About the same risk of getting hit by lightning but the benefits are substantial so I think that it’s important that people weigh those risks and benefits.” Dr. Mark Keroack of Baystate Health

Dr. Mark Keroack said here in the western part of the state, Hampden County seems to have one of the highest hesitancy rates in the state. It’s mostly in African Americans, Latinx communities and among conservative republicans.

CVS and Walgreen’s are making appointments available for J&J starting this week.