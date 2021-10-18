Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 10 new deaths, 2,815 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 10 new confirmed deaths and 2,815 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Monday’s report is a combination of Friday, Saturday, and Sunday’s reports.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 1,026
- 5-9 years: 1,506
- 10-14 years: 1,693
- 15-19 years: 1,256
- 20-29 years: 2,834
- 30-39 years: 2,857
- 40-49 years: 2,248
- 50-59 years: 2,128
- 60-69 years: 1,638
- 70-79 years: 872
- 80+ years: 468
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 202,118 new tests were performed with an overall of 30,087,750 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 16,975 new individuals have tested positive with 2,175,304 total tests reported.
Hospitalizations:
There are 569 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 138 patients that are in intensive care units and 75 patients intubated. There are 205 patients of the 569 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 2,815
- Total Cases: 780,290
- New Deaths: 10
- Total Deaths: 18,449
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 176
- Total Cases: 56,012
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 389
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 247
- Total Confirmed Cases: 64,673
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,643
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 30
- Total Confirmed Cases: 11,448
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 318
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 15
- Total Confirmed Cases: 3,371
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 122
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 76
- Total Confirmed Cases: 8,555
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 319
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 146 new cases in the last week with a total of 23,553 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 214,924 new tests reported with a total of 10,394,985.