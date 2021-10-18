Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 10 new deaths, 2,815 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 10 new confirmed deaths and 2,815 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Monday’s report is a combination of Friday, Saturday, and Sunday’s reports.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,026

5-9 years: 1,506

10-14 years: 1,693

15-19 years: 1,256

20-29 years: 2,834

30-39 years: 2,857

40-49 years: 2,248

50-59 years: 2,128

60-69 years: 1,638

70-79 years: 872

80+ years: 468

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 202,118 new tests were performed with an overall of 30,087,750 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 16,975 new individuals have tested positive with 2,175,304 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.67%

Hospitalizations:

There are 569 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 138 patients that are in intensive care units and 75 patients intubated. There are 205 patients of the 569 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 2,815

Total Cases: 780,290

New Deaths: 10

Total Deaths: 18,449

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 176

Total Cases: 56,012

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 389

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 247

Total Confirmed Cases: 64,673

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,643

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 30

Total Confirmed Cases: 11,448

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 318

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 15

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,371

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 122

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 76

Total Confirmed Cases: 8,555

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 319

Higher Education:

There are 146 new cases in the last week with a total of 23,553 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 214,924 new tests reported with a total of 10,394,985.