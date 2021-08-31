Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 10 new deaths, 4,081 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 10 new confirmed deaths and 4,081 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Monday’s report is a combination of Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s reports.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 837

5-9 years: 1,056

10-14 years: 961

15-19 years: 1,041

20-29 years: 3,612

30-39 years: 3,133

40-49 years: 2,133

50-59 years: 1,922

60-69 years: 1,227

70-79 years: 690

80+ years: 393

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 175,063 new tests were performed with an overall of 26,100,838 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 13,947 new individuals have tested positive with 1,701,720 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.51%

Hospitalizations:

There are 603 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 156 patients that are in intensive care units and 96 patients intubated. There are 157 patients of the 603 reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 4,081

Total Cases: 708,042

New Deaths: 10

Total Deaths: 17,857

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 218

Total Cases: 50,052

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 372

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 494

Total Confirmed Cases: 56,968

New Deaths: 5

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,560

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 72

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,791

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 303

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 29

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,810

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 115

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 101

Total Confirmed Cases: 7,368

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 303

Higher Education:

There are 161 new cases in the last week with a total of 18,651 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 76,610 new tests reported with a total of 8,646,965.