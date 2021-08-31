Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 10 new deaths, 4,081 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 10 new confirmed deaths and 4,081 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Monday’s report is a combination of Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s reports.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 837
- 5-9 years: 1,056
- 10-14 years: 961
- 15-19 years: 1,041
- 20-29 years: 3,612
- 30-39 years: 3,133
- 40-49 years: 2,133
- 50-59 years: 1,922
- 60-69 years: 1,227
- 70-79 years: 690
- 80+ years: 393
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 175,063 new tests were performed with an overall of 26,100,838 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 13,947 new individuals have tested positive with 1,701,720 total tests reported.
Hospitalizations:
There are 603 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 156 patients that are in intensive care units and 96 patients intubated. There are 157 patients of the 603 reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 4,081
- Total Cases: 708,042
- New Deaths: 10
- Total Deaths: 17,857
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 218
- Total Cases: 50,052
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 372
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 494
- Total Confirmed Cases: 56,968
- New Deaths: 5
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,560
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 72
- Total Confirmed Cases: 9,791
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 303
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 29
- Total Confirmed Cases: 2,810
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 115
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 101
- Total Confirmed Cases: 7,368
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 303
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 161 new cases in the last week with a total of 18,651 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 76,610 new tests reported with a total of 8,646,965.