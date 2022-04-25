BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 10 new confirmed deaths and 5,443 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Monday’s COVID-19 report of cases and testing is a combination of Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s data.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,158

5-9 years: 878

10-14 years: 939

15-19 years: 2,030

20-29 years: 5,901

30-39 years: 3,834

40-49 years: 2,610

50-59 years: 2,792

60-69 years: 2,256

70-79 years: 1,196

80+ years: 601

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 118,109 new tests were performed with an overall of 43,570,966 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 14,354 new individuals have tested positive with 4,608,222 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 4.41%

Hospitalizations:

There are 398 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 28 patients that are in intensive care units, 9 patients intubated, 263 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 122 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 5,443

Total Cases: 1,606,287

New Deaths: 10

Total Deaths: 19,110

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 306

Total Cases: 137,693

New Deaths: 5

Total Deaths: 1,127

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,354,261

Booster doses administered: 2,988,444

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

9% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.15% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 354

Total Confirmed Cases: 135,002

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,787

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 163

Total Confirmed Cases: 28,899

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 354

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 53

Total Confirmed Cases: 10,946

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 136

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 167

Total Confirmed Cases: 24,157

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 374

Higher Education:

There are 2,505 new cases in the last week with a total of 82,854 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 122,286 new tests reported with a total of 15,531,168.