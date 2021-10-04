Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 12 new deaths, 3,283 new cases

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 12 new confirmed deaths and 3,283 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Monday’s report is a combination of Friday, Saturday, and Sunday’s reports.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 1,189
  • 5-9 years: 1,761
  • 10-14 years: 1,829
  • 15-19 years: 1,877
  • 20-29 years: 4,179
  • 30-39 years: 3,442
  • 40-49 years: 2,476
  • 50-59 years: 2,311
  • 60-69 years: 1,695
  • 70-79 years: 920
  • 80+ years: 496

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 213,676 new tests were performed with an overall of 28,981,882 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 15,216 new individuals have tested positive with 2,040,168 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.69%

Hospitalizations:

There are 581 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 164 patients that are in intensive care units and 99 patients intubated. There are 178 patients of the 581 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 3,283
  • Total Cases: 762,675
  • New Deaths: 12
  • Total Deaths: 18,272

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 68
  • Total Cases: 54,275
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 387

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 351
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 63,179
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,624

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 54
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 11,255
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 315

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 29
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 3,264
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 120

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 58
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 8,190
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 313

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 462 new cases in the last week with a total of 22,990 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 271,567 new tests reported with a total of 9,923,025.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today