Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 12 new deaths, 3,283 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 12 new confirmed deaths and 3,283 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Monday’s report is a combination of Friday, Saturday, and Sunday’s reports.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 1,189
- 5-9 years: 1,761
- 10-14 years: 1,829
- 15-19 years: 1,877
- 20-29 years: 4,179
- 30-39 years: 3,442
- 40-49 years: 2,476
- 50-59 years: 2,311
- 60-69 years: 1,695
- 70-79 years: 920
- 80+ years: 496
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 213,676 new tests were performed with an overall of 28,981,882 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 15,216 new individuals have tested positive with 2,040,168 total tests reported.
Hospitalizations:
There are 581 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 164 patients that are in intensive care units and 99 patients intubated. There are 178 patients of the 581 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 3,283
- Total Cases: 762,675
- New Deaths: 12
- Total Deaths: 18,272
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 68
- Total Cases: 54,275
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 387
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 351
- Total Confirmed Cases: 63,179
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,624
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 54
- Total Confirmed Cases: 11,255
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 315
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 29
- Total Confirmed Cases: 3,264
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 120
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 58
- Total Confirmed Cases: 8,190
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 313
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 462 new cases in the last week with a total of 22,990 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 271,567 new tests reported with a total of 9,923,025.