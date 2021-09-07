Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 12 new deaths, 5,484 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 12 new confirmed deaths and 5,484 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Tuesday’s report is a combination of Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday’s reports.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 927
- 5-9 years: 1,198
- 10-14 years: 1,103
- 15-19 years: 1,225
- 20-29 years: 3,930
- 30-39 years: 3,369
- 40-49 years: 2,356
- 50-59 years: 1,180
- 60-69 years: 1,434
- 70-79 years: 844
- 80+ years: 465
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 264,404 new tests were performed with an overall of 26,669,292 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 23,342 new individuals have tested positive with 1,781,915 total tests reported.
Hospitalizations:
There are 601 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 164 patients that are in intensive care units and 92 patients intubated. There are 160 patients of the 601 patients are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 5,484
- Total Cases: 720,175
- New Deaths: 12
- Total Deaths: 17,921
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 199
- Total Cases: 51,092
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 377
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 696
- Total Confirmed Cases: 58,352
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,564
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 136
- Total Confirmed Cases: 10,046
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 307
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 34
- Total Confirmed Cases: 2,873
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 115
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 106
- Total Confirmed Cases: 7,580
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 304
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 371 new cases in the last week with a total of 19,022 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 146,241 new tests reported with a total of 8,611,206.