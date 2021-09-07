Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 12 new deaths, 5,484 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 12 new confirmed deaths and 5,484 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Tuesday’s report is a combination of Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday’s reports.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 927

5-9 years: 1,198

10-14 years: 1,103

15-19 years: 1,225

20-29 years: 3,930

30-39 years: 3,369

40-49 years: 2,356

50-59 years: 1,180

60-69 years: 1,434

70-79 years: 844

80+ years: 465

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 264,404 new tests were performed with an overall of 26,669,292 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 23,342 new individuals have tested positive with 1,781,915 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.32%

Hospitalizations:

There are 601 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 164 patients that are in intensive care units and 92 patients intubated. There are 160 patients of the 601 patients are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 5,484

Total Cases: 720,175

New Deaths: 12

Total Deaths: 17,921

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 199

Total Cases: 51,092

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 377

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 696

Total Confirmed Cases: 58,352

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,564

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 136

Total Confirmed Cases: 10,046

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 307

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 34

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,873

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 115

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 106

Total Confirmed Cases: 7,580

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 304

Higher Education:

There are 371 new cases in the last week with a total of 19,022 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 146,241 new tests reported with a total of 8,611,206.