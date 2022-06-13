BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 13 new confirmed deaths and 4,002 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Monday’s COVID-19 report of cases and testing is a combination of Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s data.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,823

5-9 years: 1,269

10-14 years: 1,259

15-19 years: 1,515

20-29 years: 5,165

30-39 years: 5,250

40-49 years: 3,999

50-59 years: 4,173

60-69 years: 3,318

70-79 years: 1,867

80+ years: 1,263

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 78,171 new tests were performed with an overall of 45,569,087 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 5,584 new individuals have tested positive with 4,977,655 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 5.61%

Hospitalizations:

There are 550 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 54 patients that are in intensive care units, 18 patients intubated, 351 (64%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 182 (33%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 4,002

Total Cases: 1,742,140

New Deaths: 13

Total Deaths: 19,551

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 324

Total Cases: 156,355

New Deaths: 15

Total Deaths: 1,212

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,397,236

Booster doses administered: 3,087,941

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

10.9% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.17% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.06% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 431

Total Confirmed Cases: 145,210

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,829

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 103

Total Confirmed Cases: 32,905

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 360

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 29

Total Confirmed Cases: 12,063

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 150

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 73

Total Confirmed Cases: 28,365

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 391

Higher Education:

There are 660 new cases in the last week with a total of 97,717 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 23,066 new tests reported with a total of 16,013,380.