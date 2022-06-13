BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 13 new confirmed deaths and 4,002 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Monday’s COVID-19 report of cases and testing is a combination of Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s data.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 1,823
- 5-9 years: 1,269
- 10-14 years: 1,259
- 15-19 years: 1,515
- 20-29 years: 5,165
- 30-39 years: 5,250
- 40-49 years: 3,999
- 50-59 years: 4,173
- 60-69 years: 3,318
- 70-79 years: 1,867
- 80+ years: 1,263
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 78,171 new tests were performed with an overall of 45,569,087 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 5,584 new individuals have tested positive with 4,977,655 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 5.61%
Hospitalizations:
There are 550 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 54 patients that are in intensive care units, 18 patients intubated, 351 (64%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 182 (33%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 4,002
- Total Cases: 1,742,140
- New Deaths: 13
- Total Deaths: 19,551
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 324
- Total Cases: 156,355
- New Deaths: 15
- Total Deaths: 1,212
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,397,236
- Booster doses administered: 3,087,941
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:
- 10.9% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.17% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.06% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 431
- Total Confirmed Cases: 145,210
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,829
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 103
- Total Confirmed Cases: 32,905
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 360
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 29
- Total Confirmed Cases: 12,063
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 150
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 73
- Total Confirmed Cases: 28,365
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 391
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 660 new cases in the last week with a total of 97,717 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 23,066 new tests reported with a total of 16,013,380.