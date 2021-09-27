Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 14 new deaths, 4,095 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 14 new confirmed deaths and 4,095 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Monday’s report is a combination of Friday, Saturday, and Sunday’s reports.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,224

5-9 years: 1,753

10-14 years: 1,632

15-19 years: 1,932

20-29 years: 4,999

30-39 years: 3,616

40-49 years: 2,560

50-59 years: 2,347

60-69 years: 1,665

70-79 years: 963

80+ years: 521

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 244,030 new tests were performed with an overall of 28,409,270 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 22,321 new individuals have tested positive with 1,974,261 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.87%

Hospitalizations:

There are 606 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 158 patients that are in intensive care units and 105 patients intubated. There are 194 patients of the 606 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 4,095

Total Cases: 753,535

New Deaths: 14

Total Deaths: 18,168

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 258

Total Cases: 53,647

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 387

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 488

Total Confirmed Cases: 62,228

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,611

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 72

Total Confirmed Cases: 11,115

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 314

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 45

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,205

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 118

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 56

Total Confirmed Cases: 8,051

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 312

Higher Education:

There are 2,231 new cases in the last week with a total of 22,528 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 583,922 new tests reported with a total of 9,651,458.