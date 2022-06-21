BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 15 new confirmed deaths and 4,066 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Tuesday’s COVID-19 report of cases and testing is a combination of Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday’s data due to the federal holiday, Juneteenth.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 1,409
- 5-9 years: 867
- 10-14 years: 895
- 15-19 years: 1,112
- 20-29 years: 4,154
- 30-39 years: 4,227
- 40-49 years: 3,153
- 50-59 years: 3,327
- 60-69 years: 2,658
- 70-79 years: 1,547
- 80+ years: 1,006
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 80,705 new tests were performed with an overall of 45,776,787 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 5,687 new individuals have tested positive with 5,002,366 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 5.39%
Hospitalizations:
There are 469 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 53 patients that are in intensive care units, 16 patients intubated, 274 (58%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated, and 130 (28%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19-related illness.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 4,066
- Total Cases: 1,752,342
- New Deaths: 15
- Total Deaths: 19,616
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 323
- Total Cases: 157,766
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Deaths: 1,219
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,401,869
- Booster doses administered: 3,102,004
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals (Updated every Tuesday):
- 11.2% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.18% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.06% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 325
- Total Confirmed Cases: 146,003
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,837
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 104
- Total Confirmed Cases: 33,145
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 362
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 36
- Total Confirmed Cases: 12,148
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 148
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 110
- Total Confirmed Cases: 28,606
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 391
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 425 new cases in the last week with a total of 98,142 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week, there were 17,180 new tests reported with a total of 16,030,560.