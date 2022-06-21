BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 15 new confirmed deaths and 4,066 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Tuesday’s COVID-19 report of cases and testing is a combination of Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday’s data due to the federal holiday, Juneteenth.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,409

5-9 years: 867

10-14 years: 895

15-19 years: 1,112

20-29 years: 4,154

30-39 years: 4,227

40-49 years: 3,153

50-59 years: 3,327

60-69 years: 2,658

70-79 years: 1,547

80+ years: 1,006

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 80,705 new tests were performed with an overall of 45,776,787 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 5,687 new individuals have tested positive with 5,002,366 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 5.39%

Hospitalizations:

There are 469 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 53 patients that are in intensive care units, 16 patients intubated, 274 (58%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated, and 130 (28%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19-related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 4,066

Total Cases: 1,752,342

New Deaths: 15

Total Deaths: 19,616

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 323

Total Cases: 157,766

New Deaths: 2

Total Deaths: 1,219

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,401,869

Booster doses administered: 3,102,004

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals (Updated every Tuesday):

11.2% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.18% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.06% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 325

Total Confirmed Cases: 146,003

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,837

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 104

Total Confirmed Cases: 33,145

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 362

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 36

Total Confirmed Cases: 12,148

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 148

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 110

Total Confirmed Cases: 28,606

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 391

Higher Education:

There are 425 new cases in the last week with a total of 98,142 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week, there were 17,180 new tests reported with a total of 16,030,560.