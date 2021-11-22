Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 17 new deaths, 6,801 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 17 new confirmed deaths and 6,801 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Monday’s report is a combination of Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s COVID-19 data from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,166

5-9 years: 2,305

10-14 years: 2,195

15-19 years: 1,349

20-29 years: 3,529

30-39 years: 3,415

40-49 years: 2,838

50-59 years: 2,515

60-69 years: 1,758

70-79 years: 835

80+ years: 497

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 215,631 new tests were performed with an overall of 32,917,270 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 22,060 new individuals have tested positive with 2,567,026 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 3.07%

Hospitalizations:

There are 708 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 143 patients that are in intensive care units and 81 patients intubated. There are 271 patients of the 708 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 6,801

Total Cases: 836,378

New Deaths: 17

Total Deaths: 18,873

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 340

Total Cases: 61,496

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 411

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 543

Total Confirmed Cases: 68,944

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,693

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 115

Total Confirmed Cases: 12,319

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 324

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 87

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,804

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 123

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 197

Total Confirmed Cases: 10,171

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 331

Higher Education:

There are 479 new cases in the last week with a total of 25,593 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 199,289 new tests reported with a total of 11,702,206.