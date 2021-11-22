Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 17 new deaths, 6,801 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 17 new confirmed deaths and 6,801 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Monday’s report is a combination of Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s COVID-19 data from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 1,166
  • 5-9 years: 2,305
  • 10-14 years: 2,195
  • 15-19 years: 1,349
  • 20-29 years: 3,529
  • 30-39 years: 3,415
  • 40-49 years: 2,838
  • 50-59 years: 2,515
  • 60-69 years: 1,758
  • 70-79 years: 835
  • 80+ years: 497

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 215,631 new tests were performed with an overall of 32,917,270 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 22,060 new individuals have tested positive with 2,567,026 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 3.07%

Hospitalizations:

There are 708 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 143 patients that are in intensive care units and 81 patients intubated. There are 271 patients of the 708 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 6,801
  • Total Cases: 836,378
  • New Deaths: 17
  • Total Deaths: 18,873

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 340
  • Total Cases: 61,496
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 411

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 543
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 68,944
  • New Deaths: 2
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,693

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 115
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 12,319
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 324

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 87
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 3,804
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 123

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 197
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 10,171
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 331

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 479 new cases in the last week with a total of 25,593 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 199,289 new tests reported with a total of 11,702,206.

