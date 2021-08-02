Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 2 new deaths, 2,054 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 2 new confirmed deaths and 2,054 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Monday’s report is a combination of Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s reports.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 212
  • 5-9 years: 270
  • 10-14 years: 287
  • 15-19 years: 278
  • 20-29 years: 1,204
  • 30-39 years: 1,039
  • 40-49 years: 594
  • 50-59 years: 617
  • 60-69 years: 352
  • 70-79 years: 150
  • 80+ years: 2

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 81,483 new tests were performed with an overall of 24,722,878 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 6,380 new individuals have tested positive with 1,512,228 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.28%

Hospitalizations:

There are 197 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 40 patients that are in intensive care units and 21 patients intubated.

As of Thursday, 89.6% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 75% of ICU beds are occupied. In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,219 medical/surgical beds with 986 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 152 beds and 74 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 2,054
  • Total Cases: 674,542
  • New Deaths: 2
  • Total Deaths: 17,716

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 51
  • Total Cases: 47,343
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 368

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 182
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 53,282
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,542

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 34
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 9,289
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 300

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 11
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 2,611
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 61
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 6,721
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 290

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 67 new cases in the last week with a total of 18,170 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 59,666 new tests reported with a total of 8,236,087.

