Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 2 new deaths, 2,054 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 2 new confirmed deaths and 2,054 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Monday’s report is a combination of Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s reports.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 212
- 5-9 years: 270
- 10-14 years: 287
- 15-19 years: 278
- 20-29 years: 1,204
- 30-39 years: 1,039
- 40-49 years: 594
- 50-59 years: 617
- 60-69 years: 352
- 70-79 years: 150
- 80+ years: 2
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 81,483 new tests were performed with an overall of 24,722,878 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 6,380 new individuals have tested positive with 1,512,228 total tests reported.
Hospitalizations:
There are 197 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 40 patients that are in intensive care units and 21 patients intubated.
As of Thursday, 89.6% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 75% of ICU beds are occupied. In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,219 medical/surgical beds with 986 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 152 beds and 74 of them are occupied.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 2,054
- Total Cases: 674,542
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Deaths: 17,716
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 51
- Total Cases: 47,343
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 368
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 182
- Total Confirmed Cases: 53,282
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,542
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 34
- Total Confirmed Cases: 9,289
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 300
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 11
- Total Confirmed Cases: 2,611
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 61
- Total Confirmed Cases: 6,721
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 290
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 67 new cases in the last week with a total of 18,170 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 59,666 new tests reported with a total of 8,236,087.