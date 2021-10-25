Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 20 new deaths, 3,173 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 20 new confirmed deaths and 3,173 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Monday’s report is a combination of Friday, Saturday, and Sunday’s reports.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 898

5-9 years: 1,578

10-14 years: 1,671

15-19 years: 1,086

20-29 years: 2,577

30-39 years: 2,878

40-49 years: 2,246

50-59 years: 2,149

60-69 years: 1,633

70-79 years: 877

80+ years: 491

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 206,974 new tests were performed with an overall of 30,669,295 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 21,401 new individuals have tested positive with 2,245,335 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.57%

Hospitalizations:

There are 527 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 133 patients that are in intensive care units and 76 patients intubated. There are 200 patients of the 527 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 3,173

Total Cases: 789,316

New Deaths: 20

Total Deaths: 18,540

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 219

Total Cases: 56,728

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 391

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 285

Total Confirmed Cases: 65,381

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,658

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 44

Total Confirmed Cases: 11,597

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 318

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 22

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,431

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 122

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 99

Total Confirmed Cases: 8,798

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 322

Higher Education:

There are 352 new cases in the last week with a total of 23,905 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 303,965 new tests reported with a total of 10,698,950.