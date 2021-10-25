Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 20 new deaths, 3,173 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 20 new confirmed deaths and 3,173 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Monday’s report is a combination of Friday, Saturday, and Sunday’s reports.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 898
- 5-9 years: 1,578
- 10-14 years: 1,671
- 15-19 years: 1,086
- 20-29 years: 2,577
- 30-39 years: 2,878
- 40-49 years: 2,246
- 50-59 years: 2,149
- 60-69 years: 1,633
- 70-79 years: 877
- 80+ years: 491
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 206,974 new tests were performed with an overall of 30,669,295 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 21,401 new individuals have tested positive with 2,245,335 total tests reported.
Hospitalizations:
There are 527 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 133 patients that are in intensive care units and 76 patients intubated. There are 200 patients of the 527 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 3,173
- Total Cases: 789,316
- New Deaths: 20
- Total Deaths: 18,540
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 219
- Total Cases: 56,728
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 391
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 285
- Total Confirmed Cases: 65,381
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,658
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 44
- Total Confirmed Cases: 11,597
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 318
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 22
- Total Confirmed Cases: 3,431
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 122
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 99
- Total Confirmed Cases: 8,798
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 322
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 352 new cases in the last week with a total of 23,905 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 303,965 new tests reported with a total of 10,698,950.