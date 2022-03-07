BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 22 new confirmed deaths and 1,694 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Monday’s COVID-19 report of cases and testing is a combination of Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s data.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 897
- 5-9 years: 661
- 10-14 years: 527
- 15-19 years: 2,408
- 20-29 years: 4,016
- 30-39 years: 2,035
- 40-49 years: 1,456
- 50-59 years: 1,337
- 60-69 years: 1,174
- 70-79 years: 654
- 80+ years: 496
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 119,853 new tests were performed with an overall of 41,296,352 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 10,788 new individuals have tested positive with 4,297,101 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.55%
Hospitalizations:
There are 319 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 56 patients that are in intensive care units, 26 patients intubated and 177 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 1,694
- Total Cases: 1,545,303
- New Deaths: 22
- Total Deaths: 22,855
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 158
- Total Cases: 132,316
- New Deaths: 15
- Total Deaths: 759
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,297,516
- Booster doses administered: 2,865,628
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:
- 8.5% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.14% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.05% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 113
- Total Confirmed Cases: 131,556
- New Deaths: 4
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 2,067
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 85
- Total Confirmed Cases: 26,982
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 411
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 14
- Total Confirmed Cases: 10,321
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 170
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 51
- Total Confirmed Cases: 22,674
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 404
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 1,778 new cases in the last week with a total of 71,539 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 181,830 new tests reported with a total of 14,592,518.