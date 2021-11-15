Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 24 new deaths, 5,248 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 24 new confirmed deaths and 5,248 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Monday’s report is a combination of Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s data.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 920

5-9 years: 1,753

10-14 years: 1,610

15-19 years: 982

20-29 years: 2,767

30-39 years: 2,813

40-49 years: 2,208

50-59 years: 2,078

60-69 years: 1,507

70-79 years: 682

80+ years: 418

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 210,294 new tests were performed with an overall of 32,336,160 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 30,997 new individuals have tested positive with 2,472,024 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.32%

Hospitalizations:

There are 554 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 127 patients that are in intensive care units and 71 patients intubated. There are 220 patients of the 554 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 5,248

Total Cases: 819,302

New Deaths: 24

Total Deaths: 18,782

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 598

Total Cases: 59,825

New Deaths: 6

Total Deaths: 407

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 417

Total Confirmed Cases: 67,681

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,681

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 68

Total Confirmed Cases: 12,041

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 322

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 46

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,643

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 123

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 124

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,721

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 327

Higher Education:

There are 576 new cases in the last week with a total of 25,114 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 288,123 new tests reported with a total of 11,502,917.