Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 24 new deaths, 5,248 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 24 new confirmed deaths and 5,248 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Monday’s report is a combination of Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s data.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 920
  • 5-9 years: 1,753
  • 10-14 years: 1,610
  • 15-19 years: 982
  • 20-29 years: 2,767
  • 30-39 years: 2,813
  • 40-49 years: 2,208
  • 50-59 years: 2,078
  • 60-69 years: 1,507
  • 70-79 years: 682
  • 80+ years: 418

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 210,294 new tests were performed with an overall of 32,336,160 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 30,997 new individuals have tested positive with 2,472,024 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.32%

Hospitalizations:

There are 554 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 127 patients that are in intensive care units and 71 patients intubated. There are 220 patients of the 554 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 5,248
  • Total Cases: 819,302
  • New Deaths: 24
  • Total Deaths: 18,782

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 598
  • Total Cases: 59,825
  • New Deaths: 6
  • Total Deaths: 407

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 417
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 67,681
  • New Deaths: 3
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,681

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 68
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 12,041
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 322

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 46
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 3,643
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 123

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 124
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 9,721
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 327

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 576 new cases in the last week with a total of 25,114 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 288,123 new tests reported with a total of 11,502,917.

