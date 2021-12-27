Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 25 new deaths, 12,983 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 25 new confirmed deaths and 12,983 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Monday’s report is a combination of Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s COVID-19 data.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 3,941
- 5-9 years: 5,497
- 10-14 years: 5,366
- 15-19 years: 4,879
- 20-29 years: 11,466
- 30-39 years: 10,759
- 40-49 years: 8,172
- 50-59 years: 7,576
- 60-69 years: 5,029
- 70-79 years: 2,088
- 80+ years: 1,058
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 110,502 new tests were performed with an overall of 35,873,615 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 21,597 new individuals have tested positive with 3,201,369 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 9.49%
Hospitalizations:
There are 1,636 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 378 patients that are in intensive care units and 242 patients intubated. There are 509 patients of the 1,636 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 12,983
- Total Cases: 993,038
- New Deaths: 25
- Total Deaths: 19,629
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 808
- Total Cases: 76,272
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 446
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 1,095
- Total Confirmed Cases: 81,722
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,744
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 229
- Total Confirmed Cases: 15,170
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 342
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 92
- Total Confirmed Cases: 5,201
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 128
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 173
- Total Confirmed Cases: 12,707
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 340
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 2,257 new cases in the last week with a total of 32,030 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 116,222 new tests reported with a total of 12,740,319.