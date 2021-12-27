Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 25 new deaths, 12,983 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 25 new confirmed deaths and 12,983 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Monday’s report is a combination of Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s COVID-19 data.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 3,941

5-9 years: 5,497

10-14 years: 5,366

15-19 years: 4,879

20-29 years: 11,466

30-39 years: 10,759

40-49 years: 8,172

50-59 years: 7,576

60-69 years: 5,029

70-79 years: 2,088

80+ years: 1,058

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 110,502 new tests were performed with an overall of 35,873,615 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 21,597 new individuals have tested positive with 3,201,369 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 9.49%

Hospitalizations:

There are 1,636 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 378 patients that are in intensive care units and 242 patients intubated. There are 509 patients of the 1,636 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 12,983

Total Cases: 993,038

New Deaths: 25

Total Deaths: 19,629

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 808

Total Cases: 76,272

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 446

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 1,095

Total Confirmed Cases: 81,722

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,744

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 229

Total Confirmed Cases: 15,170

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 342

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 92

Total Confirmed Cases: 5,201

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 128

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 173

Total Confirmed Cases: 12,707

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 340

Higher Education:

There are 2,257 new cases in the last week with a total of 32,030 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 116,222 new tests reported with a total of 12,740,319.