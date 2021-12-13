Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 26 new deaths, 11,078 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 26 new confirmed deaths and 11,087 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Monday’s report is a combination of Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s COVID-19 data from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 2,787
- 5-9 years: 4,300
- 10-14 years: 3,960
- 15-19 years: 2,975
- 20-29 years: 7,325
- 30-39 years: 7,497
- 40-49 years: 5,830
- 50-59 years: 5,475
- 60-69 years: 3,670
- 70-79 years: 1,680
- 80+ years: 968
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 242,858 new tests were performed with an overall of 34,717,336 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 38,460 new individuals have tested positive with 2,912,002 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 4.79%
Hospitalizations:
There are 1,355 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 287 patients that are in intensive care units and 159 patients intubated. There are 409 patients of the 1,355 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 11,078
- Total Cases: 912,508
- New Deaths: 26
- Total Deaths: 19,243
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 594
- Total Cases: 68,753
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Deaths: 420
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 916
- Total Confirmed Cases: 75,014
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,720
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 203
- Total Confirmed Cases: 13,716
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 331
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 80
- Total Confirmed Cases: 4,562
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 126
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 207
- Total Confirmed Cases: 11,741
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 335
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 1,391 new cases in the last week with a total of 28,332 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 253,643 new tests reported with a total of 12,370,529.