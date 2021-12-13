Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 26 new deaths, 11,078 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 26 new confirmed deaths and 11,087 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Monday’s report is a combination of Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s COVID-19 data from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 2,787

5-9 years: 4,300

10-14 years: 3,960

15-19 years: 2,975

20-29 years: 7,325

30-39 years: 7,497

40-49 years: 5,830

50-59 years: 5,475

60-69 years: 3,670

70-79 years: 1,680

80+ years: 968

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 242,858 new tests were performed with an overall of 34,717,336 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 38,460 new individuals have tested positive with 2,912,002 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 4.79%

Hospitalizations:

There are 1,355 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 287 patients that are in intensive care units and 159 patients intubated. There are 409 patients of the 1,355 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 11,078

Total Cases: 912,508

New Deaths: 26

Total Deaths: 19,243

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 594

Total Cases: 68,753

New Deaths: 3

Total Deaths: 420

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 916

Total Confirmed Cases: 75,014

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,720

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 203

Total Confirmed Cases: 13,716

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 331

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 80

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,562

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 126

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 207

Total Confirmed Cases: 11,741

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 335

Higher Education:

There are 1,391 new cases in the last week with a total of 28,332 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 253,643 new tests reported with a total of 12,370,529.