Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 26 new deaths, 11,199 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 26 new confirmed deaths and 11,199 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Monday’s report is a combination of Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s COVID-19 data from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 1,938
- 5-9 years: 3,275
- 10-14 years: 3,112
- 15-19 years: 2,042
- 20-29 years: 4,648
- 30-39 years: 5,317
- 40-49 years: 4,248
- 50-59 years: 4,000
- 60-69 years: 2,808
- 70-79 years: 1,249
- 80+ years: 788
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 232,083 new tests were performed with an overall of 34,045,860 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 26,736 new individuals have tested positive with 2,758,491 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 4.53%
Hospitalizations:
There are 1,118 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 223 patients that are in intensive care units and 130 patients intubated. There are 385 patients of the 1,118 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 11,199
- Total Cases: 881,828
- New Deaths: 26
- Total Deaths: 19,100
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 420
- Total Cases: 65,635
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 416
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 1,009
- Total Confirmed Cases: 72,680
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,706
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 212
- Total Confirmed Cases: 13,088
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 330
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 141
- Total Confirmed Cases: 4,307
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 126
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 226
- Total Confirmed Cases: 11,228
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 333
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 661 new cases in the last week with a total of 26,941 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 149,260 new tests reported with a total of 12,116,886.