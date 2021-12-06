Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 26 new deaths, 11,199 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 26 new confirmed deaths and 11,199 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Monday’s report is a combination of Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s COVID-19 data from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,938

5-9 years: 3,275

10-14 years: 3,112

15-19 years: 2,042

20-29 years: 4,648

30-39 years: 5,317

40-49 years: 4,248

50-59 years: 4,000

60-69 years: 2,808

70-79 years: 1,249

80+ years: 788

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 232,083 new tests were performed with an overall of 34,045,860 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 26,736 new individuals have tested positive with 2,758,491 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 4.53%

Hospitalizations:

There are 1,118 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 223 patients that are in intensive care units and 130 patients intubated. There are 385 patients of the 1,118 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 11,199

Total Cases: 881,828

New Deaths: 26

Total Deaths: 19,100

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 420

Total Cases: 65,635

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 416

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 1,009

Total Confirmed Cases: 72,680

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,706

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 212

Total Confirmed Cases: 13,088

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 330

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 141

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,307

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 126

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 226

Total Confirmed Cases: 11,228

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 333

Higher Education:

There are 661 new cases in the last week with a total of 26,941 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 149,260 new tests reported with a total of 12,116,886.