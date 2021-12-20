Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 28 new deaths, 13,717 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 28 new confirmed deaths and 13,717 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Monday’s report is a combination of Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s COVID-19 data from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 3,711
- 5-9 years: 5,397
- 10-14 years: 5,147
- 15-19 years: 4,164
- 20-29 years: 9,822
- 30-39 years: 9,691
- 40-49 years: 7,582
- 50-59 years: 7,217
- 60-69 years: 4,693
- 70-79 years: 2,122
- 80+ years: 1,085
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 225,622 new tests were performed with an overall of 35,346,959 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 38,370 new individuals have tested positive with 3,061,492 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 5.91%
Hospitalizations:
There are 1,513 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 347 patients that are in intensive care units and 203 patients intubated. There are 448 patients of the 1,513 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 13,717
- Total Cases: 947,625
- New Deaths: 28
- Total Deaths: 19,434
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 495
- Total Cases: 72,057
- New Deaths: 8
- Total Deaths: 431
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 1,297
- Total Confirmed Cases: 78,251
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,731
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 300
- Total Confirmed Cases: 14,439
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 338
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 139
- Total Confirmed Cases: 4,873
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 128
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 193
- Total Confirmed Cases: 12,198
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 336
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 1,441 new cases in the last week with a total of 29,773 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 219,338 new tests reported with a total of 12,589,867.