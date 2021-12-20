Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 28 new deaths, 13,717 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 28 new confirmed deaths and 13,717 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Monday’s report is a combination of Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s COVID-19 data from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 3,711

5-9 years: 5,397

10-14 years: 5,147

15-19 years: 4,164

20-29 years: 9,822

30-39 years: 9,691

40-49 years: 7,582

50-59 years: 7,217

60-69 years: 4,693

70-79 years: 2,122

80+ years: 1,085

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 225,622 new tests were performed with an overall of 35,346,959 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 38,370 new individuals have tested positive with 3,061,492 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 5.91%

Hospitalizations:

There are 1,513 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 347 patients that are in intensive care units and 203 patients intubated. There are 448 patients of the 1,513 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 13,717

Total Cases: 947,625

New Deaths: 28

Total Deaths: 19,434

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 495

Total Cases: 72,057

New Deaths: 8

Total Deaths: 431

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 1,297

Total Confirmed Cases: 78,251

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,731

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 300

Total Confirmed Cases: 14,439

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 338

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 139

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,873

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 128

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 193

Total Confirmed Cases: 12,198

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 336

Higher Education:

There are 1,441 new cases in the last week with a total of 29,773 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 219,338 new tests reported with a total of 12,589,867.