Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 3 new deaths, 2,587 new cases

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 3 new confirmed deaths and 2,587 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Monday’s report is a combination of Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s reports.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 354
  • 5-9 years: 468
  • 10-14 years: 488
  • 15-19 years: 509
  • 20-29 years: 2,037
  • 30-39 years: 1,596
  • 40-49 years: 934
  • 50-59 years: 919
  • 60-69 years: 538
  • 70-79 years: 272
  • 80+ years: 160

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 100,261 new tests were performed with an overall of 24,992,991 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 7,182 new individuals have tested positive with 1,546,243 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.72%

Hospitalizations:

There are 314 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 76 patients that are in intensive care units and 33 patients intubated.

As of Monday, 86% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 71% of ICU beds are occupied. In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,199 medical/surgical beds with 903 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 152 beds and 86 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 2,587
  • Total Cases: 681,131
  • New Deaths: 3
  • Total Deaths: 17,730

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 65
  • Total Cases: 47,916
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 368

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 275
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 53,897
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,544

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 31
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 9,360
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 300

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 10
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 2,652
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 60
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 6,855
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 290

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 107 new cases in the last week with a total of 18,277 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 48,258 new tests reported with a total of 8,284,345.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today