Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 3 new deaths, 2,587 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 3 new confirmed deaths and 2,587 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Monday’s report is a combination of Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s reports.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 354

5-9 years: 468

10-14 years: 488

15-19 years: 509

20-29 years: 2,037

30-39 years: 1,596

40-49 years: 934

50-59 years: 919

60-69 years: 538

70-79 years: 272

80+ years: 160

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 100,261 new tests were performed with an overall of 24,992,991 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 7,182 new individuals have tested positive with 1,546,243 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.72%

Hospitalizations:

There are 314 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 76 patients that are in intensive care units and 33 patients intubated.

As of Monday, 86% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 71% of ICU beds are occupied. In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,199 medical/surgical beds with 903 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 152 beds and 86 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 2,587

Total Cases: 681,131

New Deaths: 3

Total Deaths: 17,730

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 65

Total Cases: 47,916

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 368

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 275

Total Confirmed Cases: 53,897

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,544

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 31

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,360

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 300

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 10

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,652

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 60

Total Confirmed Cases: 6,855

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 290

Higher Education:

There are 107 new cases in the last week with a total of 18,277 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 48,258 new tests reported with a total of 8,284,345.