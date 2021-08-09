Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 3 new deaths, 2,587 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 3 new confirmed deaths and 2,587 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Monday’s report is a combination of Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s reports.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 354
- 5-9 years: 468
- 10-14 years: 488
- 15-19 years: 509
- 20-29 years: 2,037
- 30-39 years: 1,596
- 40-49 years: 934
- 50-59 years: 919
- 60-69 years: 538
- 70-79 years: 272
- 80+ years: 160
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 100,261 new tests were performed with an overall of 24,992,991 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 7,182 new individuals have tested positive with 1,546,243 total tests reported.
Hospitalizations:
There are 314 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 76 patients that are in intensive care units and 33 patients intubated.
As of Monday, 86% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 71% of ICU beds are occupied. In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,199 medical/surgical beds with 903 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 152 beds and 86 of them are occupied.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 2,587
- Total Cases: 681,131
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Deaths: 17,730
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 65
- Total Cases: 47,916
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 368
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 275
- Total Confirmed Cases: 53,897
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,544
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 31
- Total Confirmed Cases: 9,360
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 300
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 10
- Total Confirmed Cases: 2,652
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 60
- Total Confirmed Cases: 6,855
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 290
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 107 new cases in the last week with a total of 18,277 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 48,258 new tests reported with a total of 8,284,345.