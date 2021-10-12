Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 36 new deaths, 4,466 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 36 new confirmed deaths and 4,466 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Tuesday’s report is a combination of Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Columbus Day’s reports.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 1,089
- 5-9 years: 1,581
- 10-14 years: 1,785
- 15-19 years: 1,542
- 20-29 years: 3,272
- 30-39 years: 3,040
- 40-49 years: 2,339
- 50-59 years: 2,182
- 60-69 years: 1,660
- 70-79 years: 881
- 80+ years: 467
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 238,997 new tests were performed with an overall of 29,594,301 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 19,318 new individuals have tested positive with 2,115,915 total tests reported.
Hospitalizations:
There are 541 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 144 patients that are in intensive care units and 92 patients intubated. There are 192 patients of the 541 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 4,466
- Total Cases: 772,932
- New Deaths: 36
- Total Deaths: 18,394
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 159
- Total Cases: 55,178
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 389
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 466
- Total Confirmed Cases: 64,096
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,637
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 66
- Total Confirmed Cases: 11,387
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 318
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 43
- Total Confirmed Cases: 3,334
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 122
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 107
- Total Confirmed Cases: 8,385
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 315
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 417 new cases in the last week with a total of 23,407 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 257,036 new tests reported with a total of 10,180,061.