Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 36 new deaths, 4,466 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 36 new confirmed deaths and 4,466 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Tuesday’s report is a combination of Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Columbus Day’s reports.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 1,089
  • 5-9 years: 1,581
  • 10-14 years: 1,785
  • 15-19 years: 1,542
  • 20-29 years: 3,272
  • 30-39 years: 3,040
  • 40-49 years: 2,339
  • 50-59 years: 2,182
  • 60-69 years: 1,660
  • 70-79 years: 881
  • 80+ years: 467

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 238,997 new tests were performed with an overall of 29,594,301 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 19,318 new individuals have tested positive with 2,115,915 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.88%

Hospitalizations:

There are 541 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 144 patients that are in intensive care units and 92 patients intubated. There are 192 patients of the 541 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 4,466
  • Total Cases: 772,932
  • New Deaths: 36
  • Total Deaths: 18,394

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 159
  • Total Cases: 55,178
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Deaths: 389

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 466
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 64,096
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,637

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 66
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 11,387
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 318

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 43
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 3,334
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 122

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 107
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 8,385
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 315

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 417 new cases in the last week with a total of 23,407 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 257,036 new tests reported with a total of 10,180,061.

