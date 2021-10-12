Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 36 new deaths, 4,466 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 36 new confirmed deaths and 4,466 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Tuesday’s report is a combination of Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Columbus Day’s reports.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,089

5-9 years: 1,581

10-14 years: 1,785

15-19 years: 1,542

20-29 years: 3,272

30-39 years: 3,040

40-49 years: 2,339

50-59 years: 2,182

60-69 years: 1,660

70-79 years: 881

80+ years: 467

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 238,997 new tests were performed with an overall of 29,594,301 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 19,318 new individuals have tested positive with 2,115,915 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.88%

Hospitalizations:

There are 541 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 144 patients that are in intensive care units and 92 patients intubated. There are 192 patients of the 541 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 4,466

Total Cases: 772,932

New Deaths: 36

Total Deaths: 18,394

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 159

Total Cases: 55,178

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 389

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 466

Total Confirmed Cases: 64,096

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,637

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 66

Total Confirmed Cases: 11,387

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 318

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 43

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,334

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 122

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 107

Total Confirmed Cases: 8,385

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 315

Higher Education:

There are 417 new cases in the last week with a total of 23,407 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 257,036 new tests reported with a total of 10,180,061.