BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 37 new confirmed deaths and 4,118 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Due to Presidents’ Day, Tuesday’s cases report is a combination of Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday’s data reported over the weekend.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 2,623

5-9 years: 2,234

10-14 years: 1,905

15-19 years: 3,627

20-29 years: 6,693

30-39 years: 5,160

40-49 years: 4,112

50-59 years: 3,666

60-69 years: 2,829

70-79 years: 1,588

80+ years: 1,133

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 185,410 new tests were performed with an overall of 40,617,329 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 22,317 new individuals have tested positive with 4,221,908 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.44%

Hospitalizations:

There are 573 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 113 patients that are in intensive care units, 68 patients intubated and 312 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 4,118

Total Cases: 1,534,071

New Deaths: 37

Total Deaths: 22,445

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 262

Total Cases: 131,515

New Deaths: 11

Total Deaths: 712

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,275,850

Booster doses administered: 2,814,040

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

8.5% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.14% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 349

Total Confirmed Cases: 130,777

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 2,024

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 214

Total Confirmed Cases: 26,418

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 404

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 52

Total Confirmed Cases: 10,195

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 164

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 142

Total Confirmed Cases: 22,352

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 395

Higher Education:

There are 2,502 new cases in the last week with a total of 67,483 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 231,366 new tests reported with a total of 14,207,196.