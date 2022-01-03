Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 39 new deaths, 31,184 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 39 new confirmed deaths and 31,184 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Monday’s report is a combination of Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s COVID-19 data.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 4,277
- 5-9 years: 5,235
- 10-14 years: 5,458
- 15-19 years: 6,224
- 20-29 years: 18,051
- 30-39 years: 14,469
- 40-49 years: 9,781
- 50-59 years: 8,641
- 60-69 years: 5,458
- 70-79 years: 2,212
- 80+ years: 1,116
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 150,868 new tests were performed with an overall of 36,420,032 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 29,056 new individuals have tested positive with 3,300,097 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 19.87%
Hospitalizations:
There are 2,221 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 402 patients that are in intensive care units, 245 patients intubated and 813 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 31,184
- Total Cases: 1,091,147
- New Deaths: 39
- Total Deaths: 19,860
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 1,906
- Total Cases: 82,557
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Deaths: 455
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 2,363
- Total Confirmed Cases: 90,310
- New Deaths: 4
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,761
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 306
- Total Confirmed Cases: 16,294
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 347
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 164
- Total Confirmed Cases: 5,788
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 134
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 522
- Total Confirmed Cases: 13,872
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 344
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 2,136 new cases in the last week with a total of 34,166 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 52,110 new tests reported with a total of 12,792,429.