Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 39 new deaths, 31,184 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 39 new confirmed deaths and 31,184 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Monday’s report is a combination of Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s COVID-19 data.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 4,277

5-9 years: 5,235

10-14 years: 5,458

15-19 years: 6,224

20-29 years: 18,051

30-39 years: 14,469

40-49 years: 9,781

50-59 years: 8,641

60-69 years: 5,458

70-79 years: 2,212

80+ years: 1,116

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 150,868 new tests were performed with an overall of 36,420,032 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 29,056 new individuals have tested positive with 3,300,097 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 19.87%

Hospitalizations:

There are 2,221 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 402 patients that are in intensive care units, 245 patients intubated and 813 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 31,184

Total Cases: 1,091,147

New Deaths: 39

Total Deaths: 19,860

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 1,906

Total Cases: 82,557

New Deaths: 3

Total Deaths: 455

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 2,363

Total Confirmed Cases: 90,310

New Deaths: 4

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,761

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 306

Total Confirmed Cases: 16,294

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 347

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 164

Total Confirmed Cases: 5,788

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 134

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 522

Total Confirmed Cases: 13,872

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 344

Today's #COVID19MA vaccine update:



– 14,809,200 doses shipped to MA

– 12,790,431 total doses administered, 7,443 more than yesterday

– 5,093,386 people are fully vaccinated.



Read the full report: https://t.co/QFNcN55NVD — Mass.gov (@MassGov) January 3, 2022

Higher Education:

There are 2,136 new cases in the last week with a total of 34,166 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 52,110 new tests reported with a total of 12,792,429.