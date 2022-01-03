Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 39 new deaths, 31,184 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 39 new confirmed deaths and 31,184 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Monday’s report is a combination of Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s COVID-19 data.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 4,277
  • 5-9 years: 5,235
  • 10-14 years: 5,458
  • 15-19 years: 6,224
  • 20-29 years: 18,051
  • 30-39 years: 14,469
  • 40-49 years: 9,781
  • 50-59 years: 8,641
  • 60-69 years: 5,458
  • 70-79 years: 2,212
  • 80+ years: 1,116

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 150,868 new tests were performed with an overall of 36,420,032 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 29,056 new individuals have tested positive with 3,300,097 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 19.87%

Hospitalizations:

There are 2,221 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 402 patients that are in intensive care units, 245 patients intubated and 813 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 31,184
  • Total Cases: 1,091,147
  • New Deaths: 39
  • Total Deaths: 19,860

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 1,906
  • Total Cases: 82,557
  • New Deaths: 3
  • Total Deaths: 455

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 2,363
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 90,310
  • New Deaths: 4
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,761

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 306
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 16,294
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 347

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 164
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 5,788
  • New Deaths: 3
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 134

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 522
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 13,872
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 344

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 2,136 new cases in the last week with a total of 34,166 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 52,110 new tests reported with a total of 12,792,429.

