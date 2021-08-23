Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 4 new deaths, 3,335 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 4 new confirmed deaths and 3,335 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Monday’s report is a combination of Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s reports.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 736
- 5-9 years: 881
- 10-14 years: 889
- 15-19 years: 961
- 20-29 years: 3,443
- 30-39 years: 2,776
- 40-49 years: 1,776
- 50-59 years: 1,600
- 60-69 years: 1,062
- 70-79 years: 524
- 80+ years: 293
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 138,425 new tests were performed with an overall of 25,637,302 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 10,185 new individuals have tested positive with 1,638,505 total tests reported.
Hospitalizations:
There are 530 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 139 patients that are in intensive care units and 68 patients intubated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 3,335
- Total Cases: 697,887
- New Deaths: 4
- Total Deaths: 17,809
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 83
- Total Cases: 49,266
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 370
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 394
- Total Confirmed Cases: 55,781
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,552
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 66
- Total Confirmed Cases: 9,620
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 300
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 21
- Total Confirmed Cases: 2,755
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 114
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 87
- Total Confirmed Cases: 7,158
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 301
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 119 new cases in the last week with a total of 18,490 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 53,938 new tests reported with a total of 8,388,355.