Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 4 new deaths, 3,335 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 4 new confirmed deaths and 3,335 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Monday’s report is a combination of Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s reports.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 736

5-9 years: 881

10-14 years: 889

15-19 years: 961

20-29 years: 3,443

30-39 years: 2,776

40-49 years: 1,776

50-59 years: 1,600

60-69 years: 1,062

70-79 years: 524

80+ years: 293

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 138,425 new tests were performed with an overall of 25,637,302 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 10,185 new individuals have tested positive with 1,638,505 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.59%

Hospitalizations:

There are 530 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 139 patients that are in intensive care units and 68 patients intubated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 3,335

Total Cases: 697,887

New Deaths: 4

Total Deaths: 17,809

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 83

Total Cases: 49,266

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 370

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 394

Total Confirmed Cases: 55,781

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,552

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 66

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,620

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 300

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 21

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,755

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 114

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 87

Total Confirmed Cases: 7,158

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 301

Higher Education:

There are 119 new cases in the last week with a total of 18,490 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 53,938 new tests reported with a total of 8,388,355.