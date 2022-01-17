Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 47 new deaths, 56,489 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 47 new confirmed deaths and 56,489 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Tuesday’s cases report is a combination of Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday’s data reported over the holiday weekend.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 14,484
  • 5-9 years: 14,688
  • 10-14 years: 16,174
  • 15-19 years: 20,467
  • 20-29 years: 54,112
  • 30-39 years: 46,333
  • 40-49 years: 35,573
  • 50-59 years: 30,889
  • 60-69 years: 16,882
  • 70-79 years: 6,940
  • 80+ years: 4,063

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 365,681 new tests were performed with an overall of 37,922,287 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 87,294 new individuals have tested positive with 3,694,058 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 17.44%

Hospitalizations:

There are 3,192 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 466 patients that are in intensive care units, 290 patients intubated and 1,558 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 56,489
  • Total Cases: 1,375,183
  • New Deaths: 47
  • Total Deaths: 20,497

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 4,505
  • Total Cases: 112,094
  • New Deaths: 13
  • Total Deaths: 502

Vaccinations:

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,159,148
  • Booster doses administered: 2,513,920

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

  • 5.1% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
  • 0.9% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
  • 0.2% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 6,064
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 115,912
  • New Deaths: 3
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,824

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 1,079
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 21,297
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 363

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 584
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 8,003
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 139

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 1,027
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 18,060
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 353

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 9,251 new cases in the last week with a total of 48,641 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 175,761 new tests reported with a total of 13,048,493.

