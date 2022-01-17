Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 47 new deaths, 56,489 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 47 new confirmed deaths and 56,489 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Tuesday’s cases report is a combination of Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday’s data reported over the holiday weekend.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 14,484
- 5-9 years: 14,688
- 10-14 years: 16,174
- 15-19 years: 20,467
- 20-29 years: 54,112
- 30-39 years: 46,333
- 40-49 years: 35,573
- 50-59 years: 30,889
- 60-69 years: 16,882
- 70-79 years: 6,940
- 80+ years: 4,063
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 365,681 new tests were performed with an overall of 37,922,287 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 87,294 new individuals have tested positive with 3,694,058 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 17.44%
Hospitalizations:
There are 3,192 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 466 patients that are in intensive care units, 290 patients intubated and 1,558 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 56,489
- Total Cases: 1,375,183
- New Deaths: 47
- Total Deaths: 20,497
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 4,505
- Total Cases: 112,094
- New Deaths: 13
- Total Deaths: 502
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,159,148
- Booster doses administered: 2,513,920
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:
- 5.1% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.9% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.2% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 6,064
- Total Confirmed Cases: 115,912
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,824
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 1,079
- Total Confirmed Cases: 21,297
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 363
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 584
- Total Confirmed Cases: 8,003
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 139
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 1,027
- Total Confirmed Cases: 18,060
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 353
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 9,251 new cases in the last week with a total of 48,641 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 175,761 new tests reported with a total of 13,048,493.