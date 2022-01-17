Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 47 new deaths, 56,489 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 47 new confirmed deaths and 56,489 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Tuesday’s cases report is a combination of Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday’s data reported over the holiday weekend.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 14,484

5-9 years: 14,688

10-14 years: 16,174

15-19 years: 20,467

20-29 years: 54,112

30-39 years: 46,333

40-49 years: 35,573

50-59 years: 30,889

60-69 years: 16,882

70-79 years: 6,940

80+ years: 4,063

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 365,681 new tests were performed with an overall of 37,922,287 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 87,294 new individuals have tested positive with 3,694,058 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 17.44%

Hospitalizations:

There are 3,192 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 466 patients that are in intensive care units, 290 patients intubated and 1,558 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 56,489

Total Cases: 1,375,183

New Deaths: 47

Total Deaths: 20,497

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 4,505

Total Cases: 112,094

New Deaths: 13

Total Deaths: 502

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,159,148

Booster doses administered: 2,513,920

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

5.1% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.9% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.2% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 6,064

Total Confirmed Cases: 115,912

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,824

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 1,079

Total Confirmed Cases: 21,297

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 363

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 584

Total Confirmed Cases: 8,003

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 139

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 1,027

Total Confirmed Cases: 18,060

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 353

Higher Education:

There are 9,251 new cases in the last week with a total of 48,641 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 175,761 new tests reported with a total of 13,048,493.