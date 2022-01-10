Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 53 new deaths, 60,986 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 53 new confirmed deaths and 60,986 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Monday’s cases report is a combination of Friday, Saturday, and Sunday’s data reported over the weekend. Tuesday’s death report adds data from Saturday, Sunday and Monday’s report.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 8,042

5-9 years: 7,666

10-14 years: 8,662

15-19 years: 11,249

20-29 years: 33,338

30-39 years: 27,456

40-49 years: 19,323

50-59 years: 16,867

60-69 years: 9,387

70-79 years: 3,837

80+ years: 2,066

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 298,689 new tests were performed with an overall of 37,160,641 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 48,657 new individuals have tested positive with 3,468,525 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 22.39%

Hospitalizations:

There are 2,923 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 432 patients that are in intensive care units, 273 patients intubated and 1,293 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 60,986

Total Cases: 1,247,123

New Deaths: 53

Total Deaths: 20,159

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 3,729

Total Cases: 97,520

New Deaths: 22

Total Deaths: 484

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,114,885

Booster doses administered: 2,257,601

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

3.5% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.8% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.2% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 5,724

Total Confirmed Cases: 104,311

New Deaths: 5

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,794

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 1,063

Total Confirmed Cases: 18,842

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 358

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 454

Total Confirmed Cases: 6,863

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 133

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 845

Total Confirmed Cases: 15,858

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 350

Higher Education:

There are 5,224 new cases in the last week with a total of 39,390 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 80,303 new tests reported with a total of 12,872,732.