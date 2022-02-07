Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 56 new deaths, 6,725 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 56 new confirmed deaths and 6,725 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Monday’s cases report is a combination of Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s data reported over the weekend.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 7,723

5-9 years: 7,089

10-14 years: 6,930

15-19 years: 8,485

20-29 years: 18,479

30-39 years: 16,733

40-49 years: 12,560

50-59 years: 12,296

60-69 years: 8,925

70-79 years: 4,327

80+ years: 3,219

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 173,772 new tests were performed with an overall of 39,666,860 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 13,985 new individuals have tested positive with 4,070,667 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 4.78%

Hospitalizations:

There are 1,482 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 253 patients that are in intensive care units, 148 patients intubated and 766 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 6,725

Total Cases: 1,508,973

New Deaths: 56

Total Deaths: 21,811

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 341

Total Cases: 128,555

New Deaths: 37

Total Deaths: 661

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,229,055

Booster doses administered: 2,730,904

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

8.1% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.12% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.03% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 708

Total Confirmed Cases: 128,561

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,958

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 215

Total Confirmed Cases: 24,930

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 383

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 123

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,828

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 153

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 262

Total Confirmed Cases: 21,440

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 382

Higher Education:

There are 3,765 new cases in the last week with a total of 62,552 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 257,517 new tests reported with a total of 13,735,405.