Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 56 new deaths, 6,725 new cases

Coronavirus Local Impact

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 56 new confirmed deaths and 6,725 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Monday’s cases report is a combination of Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s data reported over the weekend.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 7,723
  • 5-9 years: 7,089
  • 10-14 years: 6,930
  • 15-19 years: 8,485
  • 20-29 years: 18,479
  • 30-39 years: 16,733
  • 40-49 years: 12,560
  • 50-59 years: 12,296
  • 60-69 years: 8,925
  • 70-79 years: 4,327
  • 80+ years: 3,219

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 173,772 new tests were performed with an overall of 39,666,860 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 13,985 new individuals have tested positive with 4,070,667 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 4.78%

Hospitalizations:

There are 1,482 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 253 patients that are in intensive care units, 148 patients intubated and 766 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 6,725
  • Total Cases: 1,508,973
  • New Deaths: 56
  • Total Deaths: 21,811

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 341
  • Total Cases: 128,555
  • New Deaths: 37
  • Total Deaths: 661

Vaccinations:

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,229,055
  • Booster doses administered: 2,730,904

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

  • 8.1% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
  • 0.12% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
  • 0.03% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 708
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 128,561
  • New Deaths: 3
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,958

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 215
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 24,930
  • New Deaths: 2
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 383

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 123
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 9,828
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 153

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 262
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 21,440
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 382

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 3,765 new cases in the last week with a total of 62,552 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 257,517 new tests reported with a total of 13,735,405.

