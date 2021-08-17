Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 6 new deaths, 1,254 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 6 new confirmed deaths and 1,254 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 558

5-9 years: 689

10-14 years: 699

15-19 years: 781

20-29 years: 2,947

30-39 years: 2,216

40-49 years: 1,343

50-59 years: 1,221

60-69 years: 770

70-79 years: 438

80+ years: 228

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 47,047 new tests were performed with an overall of 25,352,627 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 13,816 new individuals have tested positive with 1,601,571 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.82%

Hospitalizations:

There are 428 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 86 patients that are in intensive care units and 40 patients intubated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,254

Total Cases: 690,268

New Deaths: 6

Total Deaths: 17,784

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 214

Total Cases: 48,779

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 370

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 144

Total Confirmed Cases: 54,7882

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,549

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 23

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,494

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 300

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 6

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,710

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 114

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 26

Total Confirmed Cases: 7,011

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 299

Higher Education:

There are 94 new cases in the last week with a total of 18,371 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 50,072 new tests reported with a total of 8,334,417.