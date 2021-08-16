Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 6 new deaths, 2,996 new cases

Coronavirus Local Impact

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 6 new confirmed deaths and 2,996 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Monday’s report is a combination of Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s reports.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 558
  • 5-9 years: 689
  • 10-14 years: 699
  • 15-19 years: 781
  • 20-29 years: 2,947
  • 30-39 years: 2,216
  • 40-49 years: 1,343
  • 50-59 years: 1,221
  • 60-69 years: 770
  • 70-79 years: 438
  • 80+ years: 228

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 117,351 new tests were performed with an overall of 25,305,580 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 8,286 new individuals have tested positive with 1,587,755 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.74%

Hospitalizations:

There are 402 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 82 patients that are in intensive care units and 38 patients intubated.

As of Monday, 86% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 72% of ICU beds are occupied. In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,169 medical/surgical beds with 908 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 152 beds and 76 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 2,996
  • Total Cases: 689,014
  • New Deaths: 6
  • Total Deaths: 17,778

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 97
  • Total Cases: 48,565
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 370

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 339
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 54,738
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,549

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 39
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 9,471
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 300

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 21
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 2,704
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 114

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 65
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 6,985
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 298

Higher Education:

There are 94 new cases in the last week with a total of 18,371 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 50,072 new tests reported with a total of 8,334,417.

