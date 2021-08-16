Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 6 new deaths, 2,996 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 6 new confirmed deaths and 2,996 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Monday’s report is a combination of Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s reports.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 558
- 5-9 years: 689
- 10-14 years: 699
- 15-19 years: 781
- 20-29 years: 2,947
- 30-39 years: 2,216
- 40-49 years: 1,343
- 50-59 years: 1,221
- 60-69 years: 770
- 70-79 years: 438
- 80+ years: 228
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 117,351 new tests were performed with an overall of 25,305,580 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 8,286 new individuals have tested positive with 1,587,755 total tests reported.
Hospitalizations:
There are 402 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 82 patients that are in intensive care units and 38 patients intubated.
As of Monday, 86% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 72% of ICU beds are occupied. In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,169 medical/surgical beds with 908 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 152 beds and 76 of them are occupied.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 2,996
- Total Cases: 689,014
- New Deaths: 6
- Total Deaths: 17,778
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 97
- Total Cases: 48,565
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 370
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 339
- Total Confirmed Cases: 54,738
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,549
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 39
- Total Confirmed Cases: 9,471
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 300
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 21
- Total Confirmed Cases: 2,704
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 114
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 65
- Total Confirmed Cases: 6,985
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 298
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 94 new cases in the last week with a total of 18,371 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 50,072 new tests reported with a total of 8,334,417.