Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 6 new deaths, 2,996 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 6 new confirmed deaths and 2,996 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Monday’s report is a combination of Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s reports.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 558

5-9 years: 689

10-14 years: 699

15-19 years: 781

20-29 years: 2,947

30-39 years: 2,216

40-49 years: 1,343

50-59 years: 1,221

60-69 years: 770

70-79 years: 438

80+ years: 228

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 117,351 new tests were performed with an overall of 25,305,580 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 8,286 new individuals have tested positive with 1,587,755 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.74%

Hospitalizations:

There are 402 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 82 patients that are in intensive care units and 38 patients intubated.

As of Monday, 86% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 72% of ICU beds are occupied. In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,169 medical/surgical beds with 908 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 152 beds and 76 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 2,996

Total Cases: 689,014

New Deaths: 6

Total Deaths: 17,778

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 97

Total Cases: 48,565

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 370

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 339

Total Confirmed Cases: 54,738

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,549

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 39

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,471

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 300

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 21

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,704

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 114

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 65

Total Confirmed Cases: 6,985

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 298

Higher Education:

There are 94 new cases in the last week with a total of 18,371 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 50,072 new tests reported with a total of 8,334,417.