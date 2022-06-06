BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 6 new confirmed deaths and 5,060 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Monday’s COVID-19 report of cases and testing is a combination of Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s data.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 2,398
- 5-9 years: 1,846
- 10-14 years: 1,954
- 15-19 years: 2,109
- 20-29 years: 6,866
- 30-39 years: 6,729
- 40-49 years: 5,350
- 50-59 years: 5,503
- 60-69 years: 4,296
- 70-79 years: 2,360
- 80+ years: 1,547
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 87,139 new tests were performed with an overall of 45,355,892 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 9,994 new individuals have tested positive with 4,951,947 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 6.55%
Hospitalizations:
There are 660 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 67 patients that are in intensive care units, 22 patients intubated, 405 (61%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 215 (33%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 5,060
- Total Cases: 1,730,279
- New Deaths: 6
- Total Deaths: 19,480
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 457
- Total Cases: 154,755
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 1,190
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,392,341
- Booster doses administered: 3,073,352
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:
- 10.8% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.17% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.06% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 348
- Total Confirmed Cases: 144,226
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,822
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 113
- Total Confirmed Cases: 32,617
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 359
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 45
- Total Confirmed Cases: 11,974
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 145
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 119
- Total Confirmed Cases: 28,129
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 389
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 748 new cases in the last week with a total of 97,057 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 22,406 new tests reported with a total of 15,990,314.