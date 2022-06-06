BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 6 new confirmed deaths and 5,060 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Monday’s COVID-19 report of cases and testing is a combination of Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s data.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 2,398

5-9 years: 1,846

10-14 years: 1,954

15-19 years: 2,109

20-29 years: 6,866

30-39 years: 6,729

40-49 years: 5,350

50-59 years: 5,503

60-69 years: 4,296

70-79 years: 2,360

80+ years: 1,547

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 87,139 new tests were performed with an overall of 45,355,892 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 9,994 new individuals have tested positive with 4,951,947 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 6.55%

Hospitalizations:

There are 660 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 67 patients that are in intensive care units, 22 patients intubated, 405 (61%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 215 (33%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 5,060

Total Cases: 1,730,279

New Deaths: 6

Total Deaths: 19,480

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 457

Total Cases: 154,755

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 1,190

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,392,341

Booster doses administered: 3,073,352

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

10.8% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.17% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.06% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 348

Total Confirmed Cases: 144,226

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,822

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 113

Total Confirmed Cases: 32,617

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 359

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 45

Total Confirmed Cases: 11,974

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 145

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 119

Total Confirmed Cases: 28,129

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 389

Higher Education:

There are 748 new cases in the last week with a total of 97,057 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 22,406 new tests reported with a total of 15,990,314.