BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 6 new confirmed deaths and 6,290 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Monday’s COVID-19 report of cases and testing is a combination of Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s data.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,346

5-9 years: 885

10-14 years: 861

15-19 years: 2,187

20-29 years: 6,677

30-39 years: 4,303

40-49 years: 3,026

50-59 years: 3,212

60-69 years: 2,754

70-79 years: 1,513

80+ years: 906

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 113,536 new tests were performed with an overall of 43,922,640 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 12,844 new individuals have tested positive with 4,663,945 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 5.15%

Hospitalizations:

There are 459 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 37 patients that are in intensive care units, 13 patients intubated, 308 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 149 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 6,290

Total Cases: 1,624,296

New Deaths: 6

Total Deaths: 19,142

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 461

Total Cases: 139,558

New Deaths: 11

Total Deaths: 1,138

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,361,093

Booster doses administered: 3,002,727

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

9.2% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.15% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 493

Total Confirmed Cases: 136,214

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,795

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 227

Total Confirmed Cases: 29,459

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 354

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 64

Total Confirmed Cases: 11,099

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 136

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 235

Total Confirmed Cases: 24,761

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 375

Higher Education:

There are 3,060 new cases in the last week with a total of 85,914 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 135,909 new tests reported with a total of 15,667,077.