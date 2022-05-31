BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 6 new confirmed deaths and 7,029 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Due to Memorial Day on Monday, Tuesday’s COVID-19 report of cases and testing is a combination of Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday’s data.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 2,837
  • 5-9 years: 2,428
  • 10-14 years: 2,569
  • 15-19 years: 2,823
  • 20-29 years: 8,906
  • 30-39 years: 8,163
  • 40-49 years: 6,579
  • 50-59 years: 6,425
  • 60-69 years: 5,098
  • 70-79 years: 2,816
  • 80+ years: 1,807

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 94,631 new tests were performed with an overall of 45,156,597 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 12,863 new individuals have tested positive with 4,917,978 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 7.66%

Hospitalizations:

There are 676 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 80 patients that are in intensive care units, 31 patients intubated, 424 (63%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 228 (34%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 7,029
  • Total Cases: 1,717,970
  • New Deaths: 6
  • Total Deaths: 19,410

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 730
  • Total Cases: 152,866
  • New Deaths: 14
  • Total Deaths: 1,184

Vaccinations:

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,387,776
  • Booster doses administered: 3,061,460

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

  • 10.8% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
  • 0.17% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
  • 0.06% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 578
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 143,337
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,818

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 169
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 32,330
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 359

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 60
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 11,860
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 144

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 213
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 27,853
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 386

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 1,341 new cases in the last week with a total of 96,309 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 37,915 new tests reported with a total of 15,967,908.