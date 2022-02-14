BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 66 new confirmed deaths and 3,863 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Monday’s cases report is a combination of Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s data reported over the weekend.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 4,496

5-9 years: 4,023

10-14 years: 3,654

15-19 years: 5,199

20-29 years: 10,721

30-39 years: 9,255

40-49 years: 7,235

50-59 years: 6,583

60-69 years: 5,024

70-79 years: 2,546

80+ years: 1,933

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 160,138 new tests were performed with an overall of 40,135,008 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 15,917 new individuals have tested positive with 4,148,080 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 3.00%

Hospitalizations:

There are 1,024 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 188 patients that are in intensive care units, 94 patients intubated and 560 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 3,863

Total Cases: 1,522,532

New Deaths: 66

Total Deaths: 22,188

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 310

Total Cases: 130,297

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 668

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,253,723

Booster doses administered: 2,773,578

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

8.3% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.13% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 339

Total Confirmed Cases: 129,824

New Deaths: 8

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 2,000

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 257

Total Confirmed Cases: 25,781

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 396

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 55

Total Confirmed Cases: 10,048

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 157

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 115

Total Confirmed Cases: 21,935

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 389

Higher Education:

There are 2,429 new cases in the last week with a total of 64,981 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 240,425 new tests reported with a total of 13,975,830.