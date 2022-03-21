BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 7 new confirmed deaths and 1,693 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Monday’s COVID-19 report of cases and testing is a combination of Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s data.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 505
  • 5-9 years: 413
  • 10-14 years: 386
  • 15-19 years: 1,004
  • 20-29 years: 2,636
  • 30-39 years: 1,168
  • 40-49 years: 940
  • 50-59 years: 920
  • 60-69 years: 725
  • 70-79 years: 442
  • 80+ years: 288

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 96,520 new tests were performed with an overall of 41,895,019 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 11,904 new individuals have tested positive with 4,386,428 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.68%

Hospitalizations:

There are 217 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 32 patients that are in intensive care units, 15 patients intubated, 136 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 72 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 1,693
  • Total Cases: 1,554,316
  • New Deaths: 7
  • Total Deaths: 18,939

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 90
  • Total Cases: 133,404
  • New Deaths: 5
  • Total Deaths: 1,102

Vaccinations:

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,310,893
  • Booster doses administered: 2,895,209

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

  • 8.6% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
  • 0.14% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
  • 0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 94
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 132,079
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,765

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 58
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 27,287
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 349

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 40
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 10,433
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 132

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 35
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 22,883
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 365

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 834 new cases in the last week with a total of 73,525 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 116,975 new tests reported with a total of 14,852,208.