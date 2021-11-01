Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 7 new deaths, 3,243 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 7 new confirmed deaths and 3,243 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Monday’s report is a combination of Friday, Saturday, and Sunday’s reports.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 892
  • 5-9 years: 1,458
  • 10-14 years: 1,517
  • 15-19 years: 989
  • 20-29 years: 2,435
  • 30-39 years: 2,773
  • 40-49 years: 2,075
  • 50-59 years: 2,053
  • 60-69 years: 1,557
  • 70-79 years: 852
  • 80+ years: 480

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 195,506 new tests were performed with an overall of 31,230,741 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 17,536 new individuals have tested positive with 2,317,722 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.60%

Hospitalizations:

There are 531 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 137 patients that are in intensive care units and 75 patients intubated. There are 189 patients of the 531 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 3,243
  • Total Cases: 797,625
  • New Deaths: 7
  • Total Deaths: 18,608

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 65
  • Total Cases: 57,605
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 395

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 270
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 66,009
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,665

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 66
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 11,730
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 318

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 19
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 3,478
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 122

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 115
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 9,088
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 323

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 326 new cases in the last week with a total of 24,231 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 274,261 new tests reported with a total of 10,973,211.

