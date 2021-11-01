Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 7 new deaths, 3,243 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 7 new confirmed deaths and 3,243 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Monday’s report is a combination of Friday, Saturday, and Sunday’s reports.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 892

5-9 years: 1,458

10-14 years: 1,517

15-19 years: 989

20-29 years: 2,435

30-39 years: 2,773

40-49 years: 2,075

50-59 years: 2,053

60-69 years: 1,557

70-79 years: 852

80+ years: 480

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 195,506 new tests were performed with an overall of 31,230,741 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 17,536 new individuals have tested positive with 2,317,722 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.60%

Hospitalizations:

There are 531 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 137 patients that are in intensive care units and 75 patients intubated. There are 189 patients of the 531 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 3,243

Total Cases: 797,625

New Deaths: 7

Total Deaths: 18,608

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 65

Total Cases: 57,605

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 395

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 270

Total Confirmed Cases: 66,009

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,665

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 66

Total Confirmed Cases: 11,730

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 318

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 19

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,478

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 122

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 115

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,088

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 323

Higher Education:

There are 326 new cases in the last week with a total of 24,231 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 274,261 new tests reported with a total of 10,973,211.