BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 7 new confirmed deaths and 4,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Monday’s COVID-19 report of cases and testing is a combination of Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s data.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 684

5-9 years: 605

10-14 years: 639

15-19 years: 1,056

20-29 years: 3,829

30-39 years: 2,208

40-49 years: 1,706

50-59 years: 1,544

60-69 years: 1,157

70-79 years: 622

80+ years: 343

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 112,372 new tests were performed with an overall of 42,887,223 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 11,820 new individuals have tested positive with 4,511,076 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 3.00%

Hospitalizations:

There are 243 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 36 patients that are in intensive care units, 24 patients intubated, 139 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 87 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 4,000

Total Cases: 1,578,533

New Deaths: 7

Total Deaths: 19,037

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 267

Total Cases: 135,634

New Deaths: 4

Total Deaths: 1,117

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,338,015

Booster doses administered: 2,956,474

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

8.7% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.15% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 267

Total Confirmed Cases: 133,346

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,780

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 121

Total Confirmed Cases: 27,991

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 351

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 38

Total Confirmed Cases: 10,692

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 132

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 96

Total Confirmed Cases: 23,429

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 371

Higher Education:

There are 1,839 new cases in the last week with a total of 77,783 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 153,645 new tests reported with a total of 15,268,124.