BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 7 new confirmed deaths and 4,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Monday’s COVID-19 report of cases and testing is a combination of Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s data.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 684
  • 5-9 years: 605
  • 10-14 years: 639
  • 15-19 years: 1,056
  • 20-29 years: 3,829
  • 30-39 years: 2,208
  • 40-49 years: 1,706
  • 50-59 years: 1,544
  • 60-69 years: 1,157
  • 70-79 years: 622
  • 80+ years: 343

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 112,372 new tests were performed with an overall of 42,887,223 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 11,820 new individuals have tested positive with 4,511,076 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 3.00%

Hospitalizations:

There are 243 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 36 patients that are in intensive care units, 24 patients intubated, 139 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 87 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 4,000
  • Total Cases: 1,578,533
  • New Deaths: 7
  • Total Deaths: 19,037

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 267
  • Total Cases: 135,634
  • New Deaths: 4
  • Total Deaths: 1,117

Vaccinations:

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,338,015
  • Booster doses administered: 2,956,474

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

  • 8.7% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
  • 0.15% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
  • 0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 267
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 133,346
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,780

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 121
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 27,991
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 351

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 38
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 10,692
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 132

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 96
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 23,429
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 371

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 1,839 new cases in the last week with a total of 77,783 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 153,645 new tests reported with a total of 15,268,124.