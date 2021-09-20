Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 7 new deaths, 4,364 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 7 new confirmed deaths and 4,364 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Monday’s report is a combination of Friday, Saturday, and Sunday’s reports.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,147

5-9 years: 1,591

10-14 years: 1,446

15-19 years: 1,688

20-29 years: 4,911

30-39 years: 3,549

40-49 years: 2,616

50-59 years: 2,435

60-69 years: 1,646

70-79 years: 960

80+ years: 499

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 239,375 new tests were performed with an overall of 27,798,751 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 19,842 new individuals have tested positive with 1,909,706 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.00%

Hospitalizations:

There are 641 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 169 patients that are in intensive care units and 108 patients intubated. There are 215 patients of the 641 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 4,364

Total Cases: 742,667

New Deaths: 7

Total Deaths: 18,069

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 226

Total Cases: 52,876

New Deaths: 3

Total Deaths: 386

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 556

Total Confirmed Cases: 61,050

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,593

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 106

Total Confirmed Cases: 10,891

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 310

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 51

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,108

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 115

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 65

Total Confirmed Cases: 7,890

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 310

Higher Education:

There are 775 new cases in the last week with a total of 20,297 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 265,392 new tests reported with a total of 9,067,536.