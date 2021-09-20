Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 7 new deaths, 4,364 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 7 new confirmed deaths and 4,364 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Monday’s report is a combination of Friday, Saturday, and Sunday’s reports.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 1,147
- 5-9 years: 1,591
- 10-14 years: 1,446
- 15-19 years: 1,688
- 20-29 years: 4,911
- 30-39 years: 3,549
- 40-49 years: 2,616
- 50-59 years: 2,435
- 60-69 years: 1,646
- 70-79 years: 960
- 80+ years: 499
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 239,375 new tests were performed with an overall of 27,798,751 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 19,842 new individuals have tested positive with 1,909,706 total tests reported.
Hospitalizations:
There are 641 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 169 patients that are in intensive care units and 108 patients intubated. There are 215 patients of the 641 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 4,364
- Total Cases: 742,667
- New Deaths: 7
- Total Deaths: 18,069
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 226
- Total Cases: 52,876
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Deaths: 386
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 556
- Total Confirmed Cases: 61,050
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,593
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 106
- Total Confirmed Cases: 10,891
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 310
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 51
- Total Confirmed Cases: 3,108
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 115
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 65
- Total Confirmed Cases: 7,890
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 310
Higher Education:
There are 775 new cases in the last week with a total of 20,297 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 265,392 new tests reported with a total of 9,067,536.