Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 7 new deaths, 4,364 new cases

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 7 new confirmed deaths and 4,364 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Monday’s report is a combination of Friday, Saturday, and Sunday’s reports.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 1,147
  • 5-9 years: 1,591
  • 10-14 years: 1,446
  • 15-19 years: 1,688
  • 20-29 years: 4,911
  • 30-39 years: 3,549
  • 40-49 years: 2,616
  • 50-59 years: 2,435
  • 60-69 years: 1,646
  • 70-79 years: 960
  • 80+ years: 499

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 239,375 new tests were performed with an overall of 27,798,751 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 19,842 new individuals have tested positive with 1,909,706 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.00%

Hospitalizations:

There are 641 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 169 patients that are in intensive care units and 108 patients intubated. There are 215 patients of the 641 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 4,364
  • Total Cases: 742,667
  • New Deaths: 7
  • Total Deaths: 18,069

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 226
  • Total Cases: 52,876
  • New Deaths: 3
  • Total Deaths: 386

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 556
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 61,050
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,593

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 106
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 10,891
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 310

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 51
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 3,108
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 115

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 65
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 7,890
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 310

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 775 new cases in the last week with a total of 20,297 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 265,392 new tests reported with a total of 9,067,536.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today