Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 78 new deaths, 24,512 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 78 new confirmed deaths and 24,512 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Monday’s cases report is a combination of Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s data reported over the weekend.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 16,390
  • 5-9 years: 17,086
  • 10-14 years: 18,032
  • 15-19 years: 21,470
  • 20-29 years: 51,878
  • 30-39 years: 45,651
  • 40-49 years: 36,559
  • 50-59 years: 32,572
  • 60-69 years: 18,916
  • 70-79 years: 8,074
  • 80+ years: 5,294

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 243,709 new tests were performed with an overall of 38,537,135 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 44,410 new individuals have tested positive with 3,839,630 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 11.72%

Hospitalizations:

There are 2,984 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 433 patients that are in intensive care units, 254 patients intubated and 1,420 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 24,512
  • Total Cases: 1,442,661
  • New Deaths: 78
  • Total Deaths: 20,962

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 2,521
  • Total Cases: 120,358
  • New Deaths: 34
  • Total Deaths: 552

Vaccinations:

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,180,019
  • Booster doses administered: 2,609,412

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

  • 6.8% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
  • 0.11% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
  • 0.02% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 2,726
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 122,520
  • New Deaths: 9
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,870

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 740
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 23,119
  • New Deaths: 2
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 368

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 340
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 8,799
  • New Deaths: 4
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 146

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 616
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 19,451
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 362

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 4,970 new cases in the last week with a total of 53,611 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 163,355 new tests reported with a total of 13,211,848.

