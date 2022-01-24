Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 78 new deaths, 24,512 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 78 new confirmed deaths and 24,512 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Monday’s cases report is a combination of Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s data reported over the weekend.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 16,390
- 5-9 years: 17,086
- 10-14 years: 18,032
- 15-19 years: 21,470
- 20-29 years: 51,878
- 30-39 years: 45,651
- 40-49 years: 36,559
- 50-59 years: 32,572
- 60-69 years: 18,916
- 70-79 years: 8,074
- 80+ years: 5,294
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 243,709 new tests were performed with an overall of 38,537,135 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 44,410 new individuals have tested positive with 3,839,630 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 11.72%
Hospitalizations:
There are 2,984 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 433 patients that are in intensive care units, 254 patients intubated and 1,420 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 24,512
- Total Cases: 1,442,661
- New Deaths: 78
- Total Deaths: 20,962
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 2,521
- Total Cases: 120,358
- New Deaths: 34
- Total Deaths: 552
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,180,019
- Booster doses administered: 2,609,412
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:
- 6.8% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.11% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.02% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 2,726
- Total Confirmed Cases: 122,520
- New Deaths: 9
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,870
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 740
- Total Confirmed Cases: 23,119
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 368
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 340
- Total Confirmed Cases: 8,799
- New Deaths: 4
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 146
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 616
- Total Confirmed Cases: 19,451
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 362
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 4,970 new cases in the last week with a total of 53,611 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 163,355 new tests reported with a total of 13,211,848.