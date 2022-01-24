Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 78 new deaths, 24,512 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 78 new confirmed deaths and 24,512 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Monday’s cases report is a combination of Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s data reported over the weekend.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 16,390

5-9 years: 17,086

10-14 years: 18,032

15-19 years: 21,470

20-29 years: 51,878

30-39 years: 45,651

40-49 years: 36,559

50-59 years: 32,572

60-69 years: 18,916

70-79 years: 8,074

80+ years: 5,294

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 243,709 new tests were performed with an overall of 38,537,135 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 44,410 new individuals have tested positive with 3,839,630 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 11.72%

Hospitalizations:

There are 2,984 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 433 patients that are in intensive care units, 254 patients intubated and 1,420 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 24,512

Total Cases: 1,442,661

New Deaths: 78

Total Deaths: 20,962

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 2,521

Total Cases: 120,358

New Deaths: 34

Total Deaths: 552

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,180,019

Booster doses administered: 2,609,412

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

6.8% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.11% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.02% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 2,726

Total Confirmed Cases: 122,520

New Deaths: 9

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,870

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 740

Total Confirmed Cases: 23,119

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 368

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 340

Total Confirmed Cases: 8,799

New Deaths: 4

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 146

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 616

Total Confirmed Cases: 19,451

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 362

Higher Education:

There are 4,970 new cases in the last week with a total of 53,611 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 163,355 new tests reported with a total of 13,211,848.