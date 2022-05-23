BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 8 new confirmed deaths and 7,626 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Monday’s COVID-19 report of cases and testing is a combination of Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s data.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 2,713

5-9 years: 2,252

10-14 years: 2,311

15-19 years: 3,147

20-29 years: 9,848

30-39 years: 7,985

40-49 years: 6,092

50-59 years: 6,051

60-69 years: 4,964

70-79 years: 2,716

80+ years: 1,795

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 100,230 new tests were performed with an overall of 44,894,887 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 11,823 new individuals have tested positive with 4,868,731 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 8.30%

Hospitalizations:

There are 807 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 74 patients that are in intensive care units, 24 patients intubated, 537 (67%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 267 (33%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 7,626

Total Cases: 1,698,587

New Deaths: 8

Total Deaths: 19,330

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 737

Total Cases: 150,068

New Deaths: 8

Total Deaths: 1,164

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,380,815

Booster doses administered: 3,043,016

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

10.2% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.17% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.05% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 685

Total Confirmed Cases: 141,881

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,814

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 244

Total Confirmed Cases: 31,840

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 358

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 73

Total Confirmed Cases: 11,680

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 141

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 247

Total Confirmed Cases: 27,280

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 382

Higher Education:

There are 2,260 new cases in the last week with a total of 94,968 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 57,610 new tests reported with a total of 15,929,993.