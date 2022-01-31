Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 83 new deaths, 12,127 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 83 new confirmed deaths and 12,127 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Monday’s cases report is a combination of Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s data reported over the weekend.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 12,517

5-9 years: 12,056

10-14 years: 12,156

15-19 years: 14,057

20-29 years: 31,256

30-39 years: 28,743

40-49 years: 23,516

50-59 years: 21,619

60-69 years: 14,143

70-79 years: 6,547

80+ years: 4,670

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 195,906 new tests were performed with an overall of 39,147,479 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 34,841 new individuals have tested positive with 3,983,562 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 7.43%

Hospitalizations:

There are 2,202 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 348 patients that are in intensive care units, 219 patients intubated and 1,098 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 12,127

Total Cases: 1,485,623

New Deaths: 83

Total Deaths: 21,419

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 1,016

Total Cases: 125,971

New Deaths: 42

Total Deaths: 615

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,202,797

Booster doses administered: 2,683,732

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

7.6% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.11% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.03% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 1,159

Total Confirmed Cases: 126,374

New Deaths: 9

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,923

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 310

Total Confirmed Cases: 24,165

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 378

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 195

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,382

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 150

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 348

Total Confirmed Cases: 20,592

New Deaths: 4

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 374

Higher Education:

There are 5,176 new cases in the last week with a total of 58,787 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 266,040 new tests reported with a total of 13,477,888.