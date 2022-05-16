BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 9 new confirmed deaths and 10,789 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Monday’s COVID-19 report of cases and testing is a combination of Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s data.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 2,185
- 5-9 years: 1,489
- 10-14 years: 1,500
- 15-19 years: 2,696
- 20-29 years: 8,841
- 30-39 years: 6,553
- 40-49 years: 4,720
- 50-59 years: 4,900
- 60-69 years: 4,081
- 70-79 years: 2,206
- 80+ years: 1,449
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 115,621 new tests were performed with an overall of 44,606,129 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 21,803 new individuals have tested positive with 4,808,817 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 8.48%
Hospitalizations:
There are 739 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 68 patients that are in intensive care units, 27 patients intubated, 480 (65%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 223 (30%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 10,789
- Total Cases: 1,674,693
- New Deaths: 9
- Total Deaths: 19,261
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 973
- Total Cases: 146,378
- New Deaths: 7
- Total Deaths: 1,148
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,374,226
- Booster doses administered: 3,029,137
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:
- 9.9% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.16% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.05% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 852
- Total Confirmed Cases: 139,899
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,806
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 280
- Total Confirmed Cases: 31,117
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 358
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 82
- Total Confirmed Cases: 11,485
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 140
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 367
- Total Confirmed Cases: 26,536
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 379
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 3,547 new cases in the last week with a total of 92,708 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 72,111 new tests reported with a total of 15,872,383.