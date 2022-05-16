BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 9 new confirmed deaths and 10,789 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Monday’s COVID-19 report of cases and testing is a combination of Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s data.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 2,185

5-9 years: 1,489

10-14 years: 1,500

15-19 years: 2,696

20-29 years: 8,841

30-39 years: 6,553

40-49 years: 4,720

50-59 years: 4,900

60-69 years: 4,081

70-79 years: 2,206

80+ years: 1,449

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 115,621 new tests were performed with an overall of 44,606,129 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 21,803 new individuals have tested positive with 4,808,817 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 8.48%

Hospitalizations:

There are 739 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 68 patients that are in intensive care units, 27 patients intubated, 480 (65%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 223 (30%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 10,789

Total Cases: 1,674,693

New Deaths: 9

Total Deaths: 19,261

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 973

Total Cases: 146,378

New Deaths: 7

Total Deaths: 1,148

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,374,226

Booster doses administered: 3,029,137

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

9.9% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.16% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.05% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 852

Total Confirmed Cases: 139,899

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,806

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 280

Total Confirmed Cases: 31,117

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 358

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 82

Total Confirmed Cases: 11,485

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 140

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 367

Total Confirmed Cases: 26,536

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 379

Higher Education:

There are 3,547 new cases in the last week with a total of 92,708 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 72,111 new tests reported with a total of 15,872,383.