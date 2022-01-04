Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 94 new deaths, 16,621 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 94 new confirmed deaths and 16,621 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 4,277
  • 5-9 years: 5,235
  • 10-14 years: 5,458
  • 15-19 years: 6,224
  • 20-29 years: 18,051
  • 30-39 years: 14,469
  • 40-49 years: 9,781
  • 50-59 years: 8,641
  • 60-69 years: 5,458
  • 70-79 years: 2,212
  • 80+ years: 1,116

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 73,343 new tests were performed with an overall of 36,493,375 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 25,015 new individuals have tested positive with 3,325,112 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 21.62%

Hospitalizations:

There are 2,372 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 441 patients that are in intensive care units, 262 patients intubated and 878 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 16,621
  • Total Cases: 1,107,768
  • New Deaths: 94
  • Total Deaths: 19,954

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 2,224
  • Total Cases: 84,781
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Deaths: 456

Vaccinations:

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,097,188
  • Booster doses administered: 2,162,522

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

  • 3.5% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
  • 0.8% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
  • 0.2% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 1,988
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 92,298
  • New Deaths: 6
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,767

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 263
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 16,557
  • New Deaths: 4
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 351

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 98
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 5,886
  • New Deaths: -1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 133

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 201
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 14,073
  • New Deaths: 3
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 347

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 2,136 new cases in the last week with a total of 34,166 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 52,110 new tests reported with a total of 12,792,429.

