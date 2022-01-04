Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 94 new deaths, 16,621 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 94 new confirmed deaths and 16,621 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 4,277
- 5-9 years: 5,235
- 10-14 years: 5,458
- 15-19 years: 6,224
- 20-29 years: 18,051
- 30-39 years: 14,469
- 40-49 years: 9,781
- 50-59 years: 8,641
- 60-69 years: 5,458
- 70-79 years: 2,212
- 80+ years: 1,116
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 73,343 new tests were performed with an overall of 36,493,375 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 25,015 new individuals have tested positive with 3,325,112 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 21.62%
Hospitalizations:
There are 2,372 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 441 patients that are in intensive care units, 262 patients intubated and 878 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 16,621
- Total Cases: 1,107,768
- New Deaths: 94
- Total Deaths: 19,954
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 2,224
- Total Cases: 84,781
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 456
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,097,188
- Booster doses administered: 2,162,522
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:
- 3.5% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.8% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.2% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 1,988
- Total Confirmed Cases: 92,298
- New Deaths: 6
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,767
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 263
- Total Confirmed Cases: 16,557
- New Deaths: 4
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 351
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 98
- Total Confirmed Cases: 5,886
- New Deaths: -1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 133
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 201
- Total Confirmed Cases: 14,073
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 347
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 2,136 new cases in the last week with a total of 34,166 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 52,110 new tests reported with a total of 12,792,429.