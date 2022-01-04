Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 94 new deaths, 16,621 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 94 new confirmed deaths and 16,621 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 4,277

5-9 years: 5,235

10-14 years: 5,458

15-19 years: 6,224

20-29 years: 18,051

30-39 years: 14,469

40-49 years: 9,781

50-59 years: 8,641

60-69 years: 5,458

70-79 years: 2,212

80+ years: 1,116

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 73,343 new tests were performed with an overall of 36,493,375 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 25,015 new individuals have tested positive with 3,325,112 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 21.62%

Hospitalizations:

There are 2,372 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 441 patients that are in intensive care units, 262 patients intubated and 878 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 16,621

Total Cases: 1,107,768

New Deaths: 94

Total Deaths: 19,954

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 2,224

Total Cases: 84,781

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 456

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,097,188

Booster doses administered: 2,162,522

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

3.5% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.8% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.2% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 1,988

Total Confirmed Cases: 92,298

New Deaths: 6

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,767

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 263

Total Confirmed Cases: 16,557

New Deaths: 4

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 351

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 98

Total Confirmed Cases: 5,886

New Deaths: -1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 133

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 201

Total Confirmed Cases: 14,073

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 347

Higher Education:

There are 2,136 new cases in the last week with a total of 34,166 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 52,110 new tests reported with a total of 12,792,429.